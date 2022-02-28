ANL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
Three members of a family killed in Lahore

Recorder Report 28 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: Police on Sunday recovered three dead bodies of a family from a house located in Lahore’s Nawab Town area.

According to police, three members of a family including a man, his wife and daughter were found dead with their hands and legs tied with a rope. The deceased were identified as Amanat Ali, Shabana and Azal. A police spokesperson said that after cordoning off the area, they summoned a team of crime scene and forensic experts to investigate the circumstances that led to the murder.

Meanwhile, the police claimed that the brother of the victim is behind the triple murder after he had a property dispute with his brother. Victim Amanat Ali’s brother visited the home early in the morning with two other people and tied their hands and legs before killing them brutally, the spokesperson said citing findings of the initial investigation.

He said that as per the police record, the prime suspect, Amin, had also allegedly killed his father in 2014 and he was recently released from jail. All suspects have fled from the crime scene and police are after them to unearth further facts behind the murder, the police said. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Inspector General of Police (IG) took notice of the horrific incident and sought a report from the CCPO.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

