Release of MNA Wazir demanded

QUETTA: Speakers of a protest demo demanded of the authorities to release MNA Ali Wazir. This demand was made in a protest held outside Quetta Press Club here on Sunday under the aegis of Pushtoon Tahafuz Movement (PTM).

The speakers said that a protest sit-in had been in progress outside the building of Sindh Assembly in Karachi, demanding the authorities to release MNA Ali Wazir, but the authorities were not paying heeds to the demand of protesters. They called on authorities to release MNA Ali Wazir, immediately.

Protest demonstration was addressed by Asghar Khan Achakzai, parliamentary leader of Awami National Party in Balochistan Provincial Assembly, social activist Comrade Hameeda Hazara, Tahir Shah Kakar, Provincial President, Pushtoon Students Federation, Balochistan, Ajmal Khan, Rehmat Gharsanay and others.