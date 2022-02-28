ANL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
ASC 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
ASL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.92%)
AVN 93.64 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.18%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.77%)
CNERGY 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.11%)
FFL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.02%)
FNEL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (6.46%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.05%)
GGL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
GTECH 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.36%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.82%)
KOSM 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.57%)
MLCF 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.34%)
PACE 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.17%)
PIBTL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
PRL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.25%)
PTC 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.97%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 33.63 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.97%)
TELE 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.68%)
TPL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.71%)
TPLP 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.88%)
TREET 32.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-4.97%)
TRG 69.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-2.27%)
UNITY 26.55 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (4.86%)
WAVES 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.7%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.96%)
YOUW 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
BR100 4,438 Increased By 17.1 (0.39%)
BR30 15,968 Increased By 154.3 (0.98%)
KSE100 43,984 Increased By 153.7 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,091 Increased By 41.1 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,178
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,509,360
85624hr
Sindh
567,761
Punjab
501,370
Balochistan
35,326
Islamabad
134,336
KPK
216,119
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Qureshi discusses Ukraine issue with Lord Tariq Ahmad

Recorder Report 28 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday received a telephone call from Lord Tariq Ahmad, Minister for South Asia, North Africa, the United Nations and the Commonwealth at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

Foreign Minister Qureshi emphasized that diplomacy and a peaceful solution were indispensable on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. In this regard, he stressed sustained engagement through diplomacy and dialogue.

On the developments in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Qureshi reiterated concerns at the heightened tensions and military escalation. He stated, “Prime Minister Imran Khan, during his recent visit to Moscow, had regretted the latest situation between Russia and Ukraine and said that Pakistan had hoped diplomacy could avert a military conflict. The Prime Minister had further underscored that conflict was not in anyone’s interest and that the developing countries were always hit the hardest economically, in case of conflict.”

Foreign Minister Qureshi reiterated the importance Pakistan attaches to its good relations and close cooperation with the UK and other European partners. He hoped that the next round of Strategic Dialogue with the UK will take place in near future.

On Pakistan-UK ties, the two sides reiterated their resolve to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

Lord Ahmad thanked the Foreign Minister for the detailed exchange and expressed hope that UK and Pakistan will keep on working together on issues of common interest.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shah Mahmood Qureshi foreign minister Qureshi discusses Ukraine issue Lord Tariq Ahmad

Comments

Comments are closed.

Qureshi discusses Ukraine issue with Lord Tariq Ahmad

Rashid says opposition still indecisive

Pakistan-Afghan border reopens days after deadly clash

FTO’s recommendations: FBR’s IT-Wing to undergo security audit

Ukraine: remaining 700 Pakistanis being evacuated

Extension of GSP Plus status: EU representative, diplomat vow support

Cloud kitchens are booming in Dubai but Pakistan is looking to catch up

Karachi’s air quality worsening

PKR ends lower

Ukraine says will not 'capitulate' at Russia talks

Hafeez's all-round show hands Lahore Qalandars their maiden PSL title

Read more stories