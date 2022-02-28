ANL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
Sports

South Waziristan wins Tribal Games hockey trophy

Recorder Report 28 Feb, 2022

PESHAWAR: South Waziristan clinched the coveted trophy of the Tribal Games Hockey event by defeating Khyber District in the final played at Islamia College University Ground here on Sunday.

In the final match, both the teams played brilliantly till the stipulated 70-minute time in the four quarters match and fought at a rattling pace.

South Waziristan gave tough resistance to Khyber District team in the thrilling final wherein both raided on each other’s defence with some fine distribution of passes.

The match ended 2-2. To decide the fate of the match, both were awarded five penalty strokes on which Waziristan District won the match.

Director Sports Merged Area Pir Abdullah Shah distributed prizes among the players. Assistant Director Awan Hussain, Muhammad Ayub, Rahad Gul Malaguri and other personalities were present on the occasion.

The final match was played between the teams of South Waziristan and Khyber District. South Waziristan team won the trophy after winning the match by 7-6.

Earlier, in the first semi-final, Khyber District defeated Mohmand by 7-0 while South Waziristan defeated North Waziristan by 4-3.

South Waziristan Tribal Games hockey

