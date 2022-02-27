Sanjrani meets Chaudhry brothers

LAHORE: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani held a meeting with PML-Q leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Saturday and discussed the prevailing political situation in the country.

He was accompanied by Senator Naseebullah Khan Bazai, Senator Muhammad Abdul Qadir, Senator Prince Ahmad Umar Ahmadzai, Senator Ahmad Khan, Senator Dilawar Khan, Senator Kahda Babar, Asim Khan Goraya and Shazal.

On the occasion, both sides discussed a range of issues, including the prevailing political situation in the country, ongoing development projects in Balochistan and bilateral interests.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi agreed with the chairman that the elected government has the right to complete its term and elections should be held at prescribed time. “The people have given a mandate for five years to the incumbent government and we will not allow anyone to ruin the parliamentary tradition,” he added

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani said that Shujaat Hussain was a seasoned politician and hoped that he would find some way forward amid ongoing political developments.

Sadiq Sanjrani’s visit to Lahore was a part of the government’s campaign to foil the opposition’s no-confidence move plan. Sources claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has sought to strengthen its contacts with its allied parties amid the ongoing political activities in Lahore, and it has sent the Senate chairman to meet the Chaudhry brothers to seek their help against the opposition’s no-confidence move. The opposition parties had approached allies of the PTI-led government, including PML-Q, MQM-P in a bid to secure support for the no-trust motion.

