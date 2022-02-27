ANL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
ASC 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
ASL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.92%)
AVN 93.64 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.18%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.77%)
CNERGY 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.11%)
FFL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.02%)
FNEL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (6.46%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.05%)
GGL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
GTECH 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.36%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.82%)
KOSM 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.57%)
MLCF 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.34%)
PACE 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.17%)
PIBTL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
PRL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.25%)
PTC 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.97%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 33.63 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.97%)
TELE 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.68%)
TPL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.71%)
TPLP 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.88%)
TREET 32.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-4.97%)
TRG 69.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-2.27%)
UNITY 26.55 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (4.86%)
WAVES 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.7%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.96%)
YOUW 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
BR100 4,438 Increased By 17.1 (0.39%)
BR30 15,968 Increased By 154.3 (0.98%)
KSE100 43,984 Increased By 153.7 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,091 Increased By 41.1 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,173
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,508,504
84724hr
Sindh
567,309
Punjab
501,108
Balochistan
35,325
Islamabad
134,292
KPK
216,051
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sanjrani meets Chaudhry brothers

Recorder Report 27 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani held a meeting with PML-Q leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Saturday and discussed the prevailing political situation in the country.

He was accompanied by Senator Naseebullah Khan Bazai, Senator Muhammad Abdul Qadir, Senator Prince Ahmad Umar Ahmadzai, Senator Ahmad Khan, Senator Dilawar Khan, Senator Kahda Babar, Asim Khan Goraya and Shazal.

On the occasion, both sides discussed a range of issues, including the prevailing political situation in the country, ongoing development projects in Balochistan and bilateral interests.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi agreed with the chairman that the elected government has the right to complete its term and elections should be held at prescribed time. “The people have given a mandate for five years to the incumbent government and we will not allow anyone to ruin the parliamentary tradition,” he added

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani said that Shujaat Hussain was a seasoned politician and hoped that he would find some way forward amid ongoing political developments.

Sadiq Sanjrani’s visit to Lahore was a part of the government’s campaign to foil the opposition’s no-confidence move plan. Sources claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has sought to strengthen its contacts with its allied parties amid the ongoing political activities in Lahore, and it has sent the Senate chairman to meet the Chaudhry brothers to seek their help against the opposition’s no-confidence move. The opposition parties had approached allies of the PTI-led government, including PML-Q, MQM-P in a bid to secure support for the no-trust motion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SENATE Sadiq Sanjrani Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain PMLQ

Comments

Comments are closed.

Sanjrani meets Chaudhry brothers

Uplift schemes in Sindh: ECC approves Rs20m TSG

Unverified invoices: IR Commissioner can seal Tier-1 retailers’ outlets: FBR

Pakistan for diplomatic solution to Russia-Ukraine conflict: FO

Cross-border trade: Dawood to meet Afghan commerce minister tomorrow

Ahead of address to nation: PM summons economic managers today

No need of ‘long march’, no-trust move if Imran resigns: Bilawal

Zelensky asks Modi for UNSC support

Customs values of alloy wheel rims enhanced

PTI announces its core committee

Khula-seeking women have to return Haq Mehr: FSC

Read more stories