Capital witnesses rise in street crimes

ISLAMABAD: The capital city witnessed a rise in car lifting, snatching of motorbikes, and mobile phone thefts during the last week. According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, over 20 motorbikes were stolen and three vehicles were stolen or snatched from various parts of the city.

Armed men snatched mobile phones from over 17 citizens in the jurisdictions of various police stations. The city also registered over eight cases of theft including robbery and snatching at gunpoint.

Armed persons snatched six mobile phones in the limits of Industrial Area police station, two mobile phones in the jurisdiction of Sabzi Mandi police station, one mobile phone each in Karachi Company, Koral, Secretariat, Shalimar, and Khanna police stations.

The motor bikes, which were stolen or snatched during the last week bearing registration number CHK-8040, a bike “applied for”, RIK-9765, bike “applied for”, a bike “applied for”, BKM-9396, FDQ-5496, AXL699, a bike “applied for”, AFQ-550, RIK-4914, RIC-6477, LED-2586, B2482, a bike “applied for”, BBP-267, a bike “applied for”, 5028-RIK, RIM-6898, BPN-368, and another bike “applied for”.

Similarly, car lifters stole three vehicles bearing registration numbers, RIV-7679, LXB-33, and YG-554 from various localities of the city.

During the last week, four armed persons intercepted a businessman and looted $200,000 from him in the high security zone of the city. The gunmen snatched a bag containing the amount from the businessman’s car and escaped from the scene.

Similarly, armed men broke into an office in the limits of Aabpara police station and looted two laptops of Rs 100,000 and a multi-media projector of Rs 50,000. Another gang snatched a purse from a person containing a mobile phone and other valuable documents, in the jurisdiction of the same police station.

Furthermore, some armed persons snatched a mobile phone from a person in the limits of Secretariat police station. Meanwhile, two armed persons riding a bike snatched cash Rs 10,000 and a mobile phone from a citizen in the limits of Industrial Area police station.

