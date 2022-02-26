ANL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
Feb 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Preparations for no-trust motion against PM Imran underway: Shehbaz

  • PML-N president says all opposition parties are involved in the process
BR Web Desk 26 Feb, 2022

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday that preparations were still underway for the opposition alliance planned no-confidence move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

While addressing a press conference in Lahore with Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) president Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Shehbaz said that "preparation is underway" for the no-confidence motion.

However, he did not share any information on when the motion in regard will be tabled in the parliament.

He added that all opposition parties were involved in the process, adding that the media would be alerted as soon as preparations were complete.

Zardari given task to complete numbers game for no-confidence move

On February 11, Maulana Fazl announced that the opposition had decided to bring a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government, but refrained from giving a time frame for the move.

“We will first do our homework, so we cannot talk about the definite timeframe for this move,” he said while addressing the media after a meeting of the opposition alliance.

Fazl said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had announced the no-trust motion at this stage “because we have a firm intention of doing so.”

PDM announces no-confidence motion against PM Imran’s government

Earlier this week, PDM gave Asif Ali Zardari the task to complete the required votes to win the no-confidence motion against the premier.

The decision was made during the PDM's meeting that was chaired by the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

The participants of the meeting reportedly decided to keep the matters pertaining to the no-confidence motion extremely secret to surprise the government.

