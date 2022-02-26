ANL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
ASC 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
ASL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.92%)
AVN 93.64 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.18%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.77%)
CNERGY 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.11%)
FFL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.02%)
FNEL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (6.46%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.05%)
GGL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
GTECH 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.36%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.82%)
KOSM 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.57%)
MLCF 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.34%)
PACE 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.17%)
PIBTL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
PRL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.25%)
PTC 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.97%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 33.63 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.97%)
TELE 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.68%)
TPL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.71%)
TPLP 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.88%)
TREET 32.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-4.97%)
TRG 69.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-2.27%)
UNITY 26.55 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (4.86%)
WAVES 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.7%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.96%)
YOUW 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
BR100 4,438 Increased By 17.1 (0.39%)
BR30 15,968 Increased By 154.3 (0.98%)
KSE100 43,984 Increased By 153.7 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,091 Increased By 41.1 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,139
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,506,450
1,12224hr
Sindh
566,505
Punjab
500,395
Balochistan
35,316
Islamabad
134,169
KPK
215,743
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

‘Substantial’ raise likely in POL products’ prices

Wasim Iqbal 26 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The federal government may announce a substantial raise in petroleum products prices up to Rs5.59 per litre with effect from March 1, 2022 in the wake of nine percent surge in oil prices internationally due to Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Brent crude hit a high of $103 a barrel in early Asia trade, the highest since September 2014.

Energy experts have worked out Rs5.59 per litre increase in the ex-depot rate of petrol.

An increase of Rs4.52 per litre in the price of High Speed Diesel (HSD). The price of kerosene oil (KERO) will likely to increase at Rs4.01 per litre and Light Diesel Oil (LDO) will increase by Rs3.70 per litre. The expected raise in the prices of petroleum products does not include petroleum levy (PL) and General Sales Tax (GST).

Sources said that in case, the government did not pass on the impact of petroleum products prices than it would have to bear around Rs30 billion revenue shortfall. In case, the government opted to raise the proposed price, the price of petrol would go up from Rs159.86 to Rs165.45 per litre. The price of HSD will also jump from Rs154.15 to Rs158.67 per litre.

The price of KERO will also increase from Rs126.56 to Rs130.57 per litre and LDO will increase to Rs127.67 from Rs123.97 per litre. In case, the government levy PL at the rate of Rs4 per litre than the price of petrol would go up to Rs169.45 per litre, HSD at rate of Rs162.67 per litre, KERO at Rs134.57 per litre, and LDO at rate of Rs131.67 per litre.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Federal Government GST HSD POL products Russia Ukraine crisis KERO

Comments

Comments are closed.

‘Substantial’ raise likely in POL products’ prices

Public Sector Development Programme: Rs448bn allocation: water resources ministry receives interim proposals

Qureshi spurns criticism of Russia visit timing

Insurance costs of shipping through Black Sea soar

2,000 Pakistani students in Ukraine: PIA finalises repatriation plan

Conversion of 3 imported projects to Thar coal: PPIB rejects technical proposal of SECMC

New exploration, more gas production: PD asked to set up technical group

‘Troubled’ CASA 1000 project: WB mulling various options

Covid response: ECC approves Rs450m for NIH project

Under-construction projects: Purchasers of units may avail housing finance, says SBP

Daily wagers: FTO asks FBR to fix income limit for tax exemption

Read more stories