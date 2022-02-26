PTI chalks out strategy against opposition’s move

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI), on Friday, decided to chalk out a comprehensive strategy to “shatter the dream” of the opposition parties of ousting Prime Minister Imran Khan through a no-confidence motion.

In a meeting of central party leaders which was held here with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair a day after his return from Russia, it was decided that “the opposition must be humiliated and its attempt to bring a no-confidence motion against PM Khan must remain a distant dream”.

The meeting also expressed confidence over allied political parties, saying they would not “ditch” the government at a time when they needed them the most.

About the long march by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) which is set to start from Karachi from February 27, the sources added, majority of participants opined that it is destined to end half way between Sindh and Punjab given the party’s poor performance in Sindh.

However, the meeting was informed that the federal and Punjab governments have decided to set up a joint coordination committee to deal with the PPP’s long march.

The committee will include officials from the Interior Ministry and the Punjab Home Department. It was told that around 6-8 thousand people will participate in the long march.

The sources said the prime minister directed the senior party leaders to take the allies into confidence and make sure their reservations, if any, are immediately addressed.

The prime minister also took the PTI leadership into confidence about his recent visit to Russia, meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the expected agreements between both the countries.

Earlier, in the month, the PTI had decided to launch a mass contact campaign across the country to mobilise the party at grassroots level ahead of local government (LG) elections in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh.

The decision to this effect had been taken in the PTI’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting held in Islamabad with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

The prime minister had directed party representatives to prepare a schedule for public rallies in various parts of the country as the premier would himself lead the mass contact campaign.

A statement issued by the central secretariat of the party said that the party will hold a grand rally in Rawalpindi today (Saturday), which will be addressed by the PTI secretary general and other local leaders.

