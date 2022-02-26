ANL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
ASC 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
ASL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.92%)
AVN 93.64 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.18%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.77%)
CNERGY 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.11%)
FFL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.02%)
FNEL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (6.46%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.05%)
GGL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
GTECH 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.36%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.82%)
KOSM 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.57%)
MLCF 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.34%)
PACE 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.17%)
PIBTL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
PRL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.25%)
PTC 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.97%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 33.63 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.97%)
TELE 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.68%)
TPL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.71%)
TPLP 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.88%)
TREET 32.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-4.97%)
TRG 69.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-2.27%)
UNITY 26.55 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (4.86%)
WAVES 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.7%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.96%)
YOUW 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
BR100 4,438 Increased By 17.1 (0.39%)
BR30 15,968 Increased By 154.3 (0.98%)
KSE100 43,984 Increased By 153.7 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,091 Increased By 41.1 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,139
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,506,450
1,12224hr
Sindh
566,505
Punjab
500,395
Balochistan
35,316
Islamabad
134,169
KPK
215,743
Pakistan

3rd Int’l Consumer Products’ Fair begins at Expo Centre

KARACHI: The 3rd International Consumer Products Fair (ICPF) started at Expo Center Friday. Indonesian companies...
Recorder Report 26 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: The 3rd International Consumer Products Fair (ICPF) started at Expo Center Friday.

Indonesian companies are actively participating in this three-day international event while Iranian and Pakistani companies are also showcasing their products at this fair.

The ICPF was jointly inaugurated by the Consul General of Indonesia, Consul General of Iran and Vice Consul of Qatar. The Indonesian Consulate presented the Indonesian-based products at the booths in Expo Center. In this participation, the Consulate also in cooperation with three companies that promote Indonesia-based products, namely Indomie, Mayora, and other Indonesian products made by Arya Group.

As form of active participation in the opening day of the fair, Indonesia also presented Indonesian Pencak Silat performance accompanied with Indonesian contemporary traditional music in the Opening process of the Fair. Indonesian Pencak Silat itself constitutes an indigenous martial art practiced by various indigenous tribes Indonesia, made its first debut as sport in 1987 Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) which were held in Indonesia and becomes the latest martial arts fighting choreography in Hollywood.

The Indonesian Consul General in Karachi, Dris June Kuncoro Hadiningrat had been invited as the Chief Guest along Iranian Consul General in Karachi; accompanied by Uzair Nizam, Vice President of E-Commerce Gateway Pakistan; Sheikh Muhammad Shafiq, Chairman of Garments Association of Pakistan, Vice Consul of Qatar and Muhammad Saleem Bakheya, CEO of IBM in the ribbon cutting procession as the symbolical launching inauguration of the Fair.

On his opening speech, Indonesian CG, Dr, June Kuncoro said that Indonesia stands ready to promote further economic cooperation with Pakistan, including for outbound investment where one of the Indonesian-food based company, will be established in Faisalabad to promote Indonesian noodles called Indomie. He said some Indonesian products such as Mayora and Tropicana Slim are being presented in the Fair.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

expo center Pakistani companies Indonesian companies Sheikh Muhammad Shafiq June Kuncoro

