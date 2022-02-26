3rd Int’l Consumer Products’ Fair begins at Expo Centre

KARACHI: The 3rd International Consumer Products Fair (ICPF) started at Expo Center Friday.

Indonesian companies are actively participating in this three-day international event while Iranian and Pakistani companies are also showcasing their products at this fair.

The ICPF was jointly inaugurated by the Consul General of Indonesia, Consul General of Iran and Vice Consul of Qatar. The Indonesian Consulate presented the Indonesian-based products at the booths in Expo Center. In this participation, the Consulate also in cooperation with three companies that promote Indonesia-based products, namely Indomie, Mayora, and other Indonesian products made by Arya Group.

As form of active participation in the opening day of the fair, Indonesia also presented Indonesian Pencak Silat performance accompanied with Indonesian contemporary traditional music in the Opening process of the Fair. Indonesian Pencak Silat itself constitutes an indigenous martial art practiced by various indigenous tribes Indonesia, made its first debut as sport in 1987 Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) which were held in Indonesia and becomes the latest martial arts fighting choreography in Hollywood.

The Indonesian Consul General in Karachi, Dris June Kuncoro Hadiningrat had been invited as the Chief Guest along Iranian Consul General in Karachi; accompanied by Uzair Nizam, Vice President of E-Commerce Gateway Pakistan; Sheikh Muhammad Shafiq, Chairman of Garments Association of Pakistan, Vice Consul of Qatar and Muhammad Saleem Bakheya, CEO of IBM in the ribbon cutting procession as the symbolical launching inauguration of the Fair.

On his opening speech, Indonesian CG, Dr, June Kuncoro said that Indonesia stands ready to promote further economic cooperation with Pakistan, including for outbound investment where one of the Indonesian-food based company, will be established in Faisalabad to promote Indonesian noodles called Indomie. He said some Indonesian products such as Mayora and Tropicana Slim are being presented in the Fair.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022