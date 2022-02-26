KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (February 25, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 43,984.24 High: 44,195.99 Low: 43,805.04 Net Change: 153.73 Volume (000): 90,039 Value (000): 4,475,821 Makt Cap (000) 1,809,252,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,100.80 NET CH. (+) 63.47 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,322.45 NET CH. (-) 14.33 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,015.70 NET CH. (+) 20.66 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,759.34 NET CH. (+) 1.68 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,852.49 NET CH. (-) 9.38 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,259.74 NET CH. (-) 14.55 ------------------------------------ As on: 25-February-2022 ====================================

