Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (February 25, 2022). ==================================== BR...
26 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (February 25, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 43,984.24
High: 44,195.99
Low: 43,805.04
Net Change: 153.73
Volume (000): 90,039
Value (000): 4,475,821
Makt Cap (000) 1,809,252,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,100.80
NET CH. (+) 63.47
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,322.45
NET CH. (-) 14.33
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,015.70
NET CH. (+) 20.66
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,759.34
NET CH. (+) 1.68
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,852.49
NET CH. (-) 9.38
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,259.74
NET CH. (-) 14.55
------------------------------------
As on: 25-February-2022
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.