KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 26 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd            26/02/2022     15:00
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd         26/02/2022     16:00
Arif Habib Corporation Ltd           26/02/2022     10:30
Crescent Fibres Ltd                  26/02/2022     10:30
Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd              26/02/2022     11:30
Suhail Jute Mills Ltd                26/02/2022     15:30
Ahmad Hassan Textile Mills Ltd       26/02/2022     11:00
Buxly Paints Ltd                     26/02/2022     11:30
TPL Trakker Ltd                      26/02/2022     11:30
Azgard Nine Ltd                      26/02/2022     11:30
Allawasaya Textile &
 Finishing Mills Ltd                 26/02/2022     12:30
Ghani Value Glass Ltd                26/02/2022     12:30
Ecopack Ltd                          26/02/2022     10:00
The Organic Meat Company
 Company Ltd                         26/02/2022     14:00
Crescent Jute Products Ltd           26/02/2022     11:30
Ghani Glass Ltd                      26/02/2022     11:30
Arshad Energy Ltd                    28/02/2022     12:30
Khyber Tobacco Company Ltd           28/02/2022     15:00
Quetta Textile Mills Ltd             28/02/2022     11:00
Punjab Oil Mills Ltd                 28/02/2022     11:30
Hira Textile Mills Ltd               28/02/2022     10:30
Crescent Cotton Mills Ltd            28/02/2022     11:30
Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd           28/02/2022     11:00
Universal Network Systems
 Ltd (GEM)                           28/02/2022     15:00
Fecto Cement Limted                  28/02/2022     11:30
The National Silk & Rayon
Mills Ltd                            28/02/2022     10:00
Data Agro Ltd                        28/02/2022     10:30
Siddiqsons Tin Plate Ltd             28/02/2022     12:00
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd          28/02/2022     14:00
Ddabhoy Cement Industries Ltd        28/02/2022     11:00
Dadabhoy Sack Ltd                    28/02/2022     11:30
Telecard Ltd                         28/02/2022     11:00
Loads Ltd                            28/02/2022     12:30
Ittefaq Iron Industries Ltd          28/02/2022     12:00
Janana De Malucho
 Textile Mills Ltd                   28/02/2022     11:45
Shahtaj Textile Ltd                  28/02/2022     12:00
Premium Textile Mills Ltd            28/02/2022     11:30
National Investment
Ltd-Open end                         28/02/2022     12:30
(NITGETF) NIT Pakistan
 Gateway ETF                         28/02/2022     12:30
Yousuf Weaving Mills Ltd             28/02/2022     10:00
Data Textiles Ltd                    28/02/2022     11:00
Service Industries Textiles Ltd      28/02/2022     11:30
Pakistan International
 Bulk Terminal Ltd                   28/02/2022     13:30
Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd                28/02/2022     11:00
Centruy Insurance Company Ltd        28/02/2022     15:00
Tri-Star Power Ltd                   28/02/2022     15:00
Dar-es Salaam Textile Mills Ltd      28/02/2022     11:00
First Tri-Star Modaraba              28/02/2022     14:00
Globe Textile Mills Ltd              28/02/2022     09:00
TRG Pakistan Ltd                     28/02/2022     20:00
Salman Noman Enterprises Ltd         28/02/2022     11:00
Security Leasing Corporation Ltd     28/02/2022     11:00
Feroze 1888 Mills Ltd                28/02/2022     17:00
Nadeem Textile Mills Ltd             28/02/2022     14:30
Saudi Pak Leasing Company Ltd        28/02/2022     11:00
786 Investments Ltd                  28/02/2022     10:15
786 Investments Ltd-Open end         28/02/2022     10:15
Samin Textile Mills Ltd              28/02/2022     09:30
Clover Pakistan Ltd                  28/02/2022     12:00
Karam Ceramics Ltd                   28/02/2022     16:00
Safe Mix Concrete Ltd                28/02/2022     10:30
Hallmark Company Ltd                 28/02/2022     11:00
First National Equities Ltd          28/02/2022     14:00
Al Shaheer Corporation Ltd           28/02/2022     13:30
Hala Enterprises Ltd                 28/02/2022     15:30
Javedan Corporation Ltd              28/02/2022     16:00
Flying Cement Company Ltd            28/02/2022     10:00
BECO S teel Ltd                      28/02/2022     11:00
Tri-Star Mutual Fund Ltd             28/02/2022     14:30
G3 Technologies Ltd                  28/02/2022     12:30
Ghani Global Holdings Ltd            28/02/2022     11:30
AWT Investments Ltd-Open end         28/02/2022     12:30
ICC Industries Ltd                   28/02/2022     13:00
Ghani Global Glass Ltd               28/02/2022     10:30
Ghazi Fabrics International Ltd      28/02/2022     11:00
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Ltd         28/02/2022     15:30
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd             28/02/2022     09:00
Kohinoor Power Company Ltd           28/02/2022     14:30
Wyeth Pakistan Ltd                   28/02/2022     15:30
Kohinoor Industries Ltd              28/02/2022     13:00
Saritow Spinning Mills Ltd           28/02/2022     11:00
Nazir Cotton Mills Ltd               28/02/2022     10:00
TPL Corp Ltd                         28/02/2022     14:00
Power Cement Ltd                     28/02/2022     15:30
Burshane LPG (Pakistan) Ltd          28/02/2022     11:30
Aruj Industries Ltd                  28/02/2022     11:00
Bunnys Ltd                           28/02/2022     12:00
Dost Steels Ltd                      28/02/2022     17:30
Unity Foods Ltd                      28/02/2022     12:00
Amtex Ltd                            28/02/2022     14:30
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Ltd         28/02/2022     14:00
Gammon Pakistan Ltd                  28/02/2022     11:00
Bilal Fibres Ltd                     28/02/2022     10:00
The Searle Company Ltd               28/02/2022     12:00
Ruby Textile Mills Ltd               28/02/2022     14:00
Kohat Textile Mills Ltd              28/02/2022     11:00
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd          28/02/2022     14:30
Cordoba Logistics & Ventures Ltd     01/03/2022     11:00
Shadman Cotton Mills Ltd             01/03/2022     11:30
Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd      01/03/2022     15:00
Ados Pakistan Ltd                    01/03/2022     11:00
Jubilee Life Insurance Company Ltd   01/03/2022     10:00
Roshan Packages Ltd                  01/03/2022     11:00
BankIslami Pakistan Ltd              01/03/2022     10:15
Frontier Ceramics Ltd                01/03/2022     14:30
Allied Rental Modaraba               01/03/2022     09:30
Colony Textile Mills Ltd             01/03/2022     11:00
Cyan Ltd                             01/03/2022     13:30
Dandot Cement Company Ltd            01/03/2022     15:30
Idrees Textile Mills Ltd             01/03/2022     11:30
JS Bank Ltd                          02/03/2022     10:30
The Bank of Khyber                   02/03/2022     11:00
Bata Pakistan Ltd                    02/03/2022     16:00
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd               03/03/2022     14:30
Pakistan International
 Container Terminal Ltd              04/03/2022     13:30
=========================================================

