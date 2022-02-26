Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
26 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd 26/02/2022 15:00
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd 26/02/2022 16:00
Arif Habib Corporation Ltd 26/02/2022 10:30
Crescent Fibres Ltd 26/02/2022 10:30
Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd 26/02/2022 11:30
Suhail Jute Mills Ltd 26/02/2022 15:30
Ahmad Hassan Textile Mills Ltd 26/02/2022 11:00
Buxly Paints Ltd 26/02/2022 11:30
TPL Trakker Ltd 26/02/2022 11:30
Azgard Nine Ltd 26/02/2022 11:30
Allawasaya Textile &
Finishing Mills Ltd 26/02/2022 12:30
Ghani Value Glass Ltd 26/02/2022 12:30
Ecopack Ltd 26/02/2022 10:00
The Organic Meat Company
Company Ltd 26/02/2022 14:00
Crescent Jute Products Ltd 26/02/2022 11:30
Ghani Glass Ltd 26/02/2022 11:30
Arshad Energy Ltd 28/02/2022 12:30
Khyber Tobacco Company Ltd 28/02/2022 15:00
Quetta Textile Mills Ltd 28/02/2022 11:00
Punjab Oil Mills Ltd 28/02/2022 11:30
Hira Textile Mills Ltd 28/02/2022 10:30
Crescent Cotton Mills Ltd 28/02/2022 11:30
Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd 28/02/2022 11:00
Universal Network Systems
Ltd (GEM) 28/02/2022 15:00
Fecto Cement Limted 28/02/2022 11:30
The National Silk & Rayon
Mills Ltd 28/02/2022 10:00
Data Agro Ltd 28/02/2022 10:30
Siddiqsons Tin Plate Ltd 28/02/2022 12:00
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd 28/02/2022 14:00
Ddabhoy Cement Industries Ltd 28/02/2022 11:00
Dadabhoy Sack Ltd 28/02/2022 11:30
Telecard Ltd 28/02/2022 11:00
Loads Ltd 28/02/2022 12:30
Ittefaq Iron Industries Ltd 28/02/2022 12:00
Janana De Malucho
Textile Mills Ltd 28/02/2022 11:45
Shahtaj Textile Ltd 28/02/2022 12:00
Premium Textile Mills Ltd 28/02/2022 11:30
National Investment
Ltd-Open end 28/02/2022 12:30
(NITGETF) NIT Pakistan
Gateway ETF 28/02/2022 12:30
Yousuf Weaving Mills Ltd 28/02/2022 10:00
Data Textiles Ltd 28/02/2022 11:00
Service Industries Textiles Ltd 28/02/2022 11:30
Pakistan International
Bulk Terminal Ltd 28/02/2022 13:30
Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd 28/02/2022 11:00
Centruy Insurance Company Ltd 28/02/2022 15:00
Tri-Star Power Ltd 28/02/2022 15:00
Dar-es Salaam Textile Mills Ltd 28/02/2022 11:00
First Tri-Star Modaraba 28/02/2022 14:00
Globe Textile Mills Ltd 28/02/2022 09:00
TRG Pakistan Ltd 28/02/2022 20:00
Salman Noman Enterprises Ltd 28/02/2022 11:00
Security Leasing Corporation Ltd 28/02/2022 11:00
Feroze 1888 Mills Ltd 28/02/2022 17:00
Nadeem Textile Mills Ltd 28/02/2022 14:30
Saudi Pak Leasing Company Ltd 28/02/2022 11:00
786 Investments Ltd 28/02/2022 10:15
786 Investments Ltd-Open end 28/02/2022 10:15
Samin Textile Mills Ltd 28/02/2022 09:30
Clover Pakistan Ltd 28/02/2022 12:00
Karam Ceramics Ltd 28/02/2022 16:00
Safe Mix Concrete Ltd 28/02/2022 10:30
Hallmark Company Ltd 28/02/2022 11:00
First National Equities Ltd 28/02/2022 14:00
Al Shaheer Corporation Ltd 28/02/2022 13:30
Hala Enterprises Ltd 28/02/2022 15:30
Javedan Corporation Ltd 28/02/2022 16:00
Flying Cement Company Ltd 28/02/2022 10:00
BECO S teel Ltd 28/02/2022 11:00
Tri-Star Mutual Fund Ltd 28/02/2022 14:30
G3 Technologies Ltd 28/02/2022 12:30
Ghani Global Holdings Ltd 28/02/2022 11:30
AWT Investments Ltd-Open end 28/02/2022 12:30
ICC Industries Ltd 28/02/2022 13:00
Ghani Global Glass Ltd 28/02/2022 10:30
Ghazi Fabrics International Ltd 28/02/2022 11:00
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Ltd 28/02/2022 15:30
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd 28/02/2022 09:00
Kohinoor Power Company Ltd 28/02/2022 14:30
Wyeth Pakistan Ltd 28/02/2022 15:30
Kohinoor Industries Ltd 28/02/2022 13:00
Saritow Spinning Mills Ltd 28/02/2022 11:00
Nazir Cotton Mills Ltd 28/02/2022 10:00
TPL Corp Ltd 28/02/2022 14:00
Power Cement Ltd 28/02/2022 15:30
Burshane LPG (Pakistan) Ltd 28/02/2022 11:30
Aruj Industries Ltd 28/02/2022 11:00
Bunnys Ltd 28/02/2022 12:00
Dost Steels Ltd 28/02/2022 17:30
Unity Foods Ltd 28/02/2022 12:00
Amtex Ltd 28/02/2022 14:30
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Ltd 28/02/2022 14:00
Gammon Pakistan Ltd 28/02/2022 11:00
Bilal Fibres Ltd 28/02/2022 10:00
The Searle Company Ltd 28/02/2022 12:00
Ruby Textile Mills Ltd 28/02/2022 14:00
Kohat Textile Mills Ltd 28/02/2022 11:00
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 28/02/2022 14:30
Cordoba Logistics & Ventures Ltd 01/03/2022 11:00
Shadman Cotton Mills Ltd 01/03/2022 11:30
Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd 01/03/2022 15:00
Ados Pakistan Ltd 01/03/2022 11:00
Jubilee Life Insurance Company Ltd 01/03/2022 10:00
Roshan Packages Ltd 01/03/2022 11:00
BankIslami Pakistan Ltd 01/03/2022 10:15
Frontier Ceramics Ltd 01/03/2022 14:30
Allied Rental Modaraba 01/03/2022 09:30
Colony Textile Mills Ltd 01/03/2022 11:00
Cyan Ltd 01/03/2022 13:30
Dandot Cement Company Ltd 01/03/2022 15:30
Idrees Textile Mills Ltd 01/03/2022 11:30
JS Bank Ltd 02/03/2022 10:30
The Bank of Khyber 02/03/2022 11:00
Bata Pakistan Ltd 02/03/2022 16:00
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd 03/03/2022 14:30
Pakistan International
Container Terminal Ltd 04/03/2022 13:30
