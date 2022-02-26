KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd 26/02/2022 15:00 Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd 26/02/2022 16:00 Arif Habib Corporation Ltd 26/02/2022 10:30 Crescent Fibres Ltd 26/02/2022 10:30 Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd 26/02/2022 11:30 Suhail Jute Mills Ltd 26/02/2022 15:30 Ahmad Hassan Textile Mills Ltd 26/02/2022 11:00 Buxly Paints Ltd 26/02/2022 11:30 TPL Trakker Ltd 26/02/2022 11:30 Azgard Nine Ltd 26/02/2022 11:30 Allawasaya Textile & Finishing Mills Ltd 26/02/2022 12:30 Ghani Value Glass Ltd 26/02/2022 12:30 Ecopack Ltd 26/02/2022 10:00 The Organic Meat Company Company Ltd 26/02/2022 14:00 Crescent Jute Products Ltd 26/02/2022 11:30 Ghani Glass Ltd 26/02/2022 11:30 Arshad Energy Ltd 28/02/2022 12:30 Khyber Tobacco Company Ltd 28/02/2022 15:00 Quetta Textile Mills Ltd 28/02/2022 11:00 Punjab Oil Mills Ltd 28/02/2022 11:30 Hira Textile Mills Ltd 28/02/2022 10:30 Crescent Cotton Mills Ltd 28/02/2022 11:30 Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd 28/02/2022 11:00 Universal Network Systems Ltd (GEM) 28/02/2022 15:00 Fecto Cement Limted 28/02/2022 11:30 The National Silk & Rayon Mills Ltd 28/02/2022 10:00 Data Agro Ltd 28/02/2022 10:30 Siddiqsons Tin Plate Ltd 28/02/2022 12:00 Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd 28/02/2022 14:00 Ddabhoy Cement Industries Ltd 28/02/2022 11:00 Dadabhoy Sack Ltd 28/02/2022 11:30 Telecard Ltd 28/02/2022 11:00 Loads Ltd 28/02/2022 12:30 Ittefaq Iron Industries Ltd 28/02/2022 12:00 Janana De Malucho Textile Mills Ltd 28/02/2022 11:45 Shahtaj Textile Ltd 28/02/2022 12:00 Premium Textile Mills Ltd 28/02/2022 11:30 National Investment Ltd-Open end 28/02/2022 12:30 (NITGETF) NIT Pakistan Gateway ETF 28/02/2022 12:30 Yousuf Weaving Mills Ltd 28/02/2022 10:00 Data Textiles Ltd 28/02/2022 11:00 Service Industries Textiles Ltd 28/02/2022 11:30 Pakistan International Bulk Terminal Ltd 28/02/2022 13:30 Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd 28/02/2022 11:00 Centruy Insurance Company Ltd 28/02/2022 15:00 Tri-Star Power Ltd 28/02/2022 15:00 Dar-es Salaam Textile Mills Ltd 28/02/2022 11:00 First Tri-Star Modaraba 28/02/2022 14:00 Globe Textile Mills Ltd 28/02/2022 09:00 TRG Pakistan Ltd 28/02/2022 20:00 Salman Noman Enterprises Ltd 28/02/2022 11:00 Security Leasing Corporation Ltd 28/02/2022 11:00 Feroze 1888 Mills Ltd 28/02/2022 17:00 Nadeem Textile Mills Ltd 28/02/2022 14:30 Saudi Pak Leasing Company Ltd 28/02/2022 11:00 786 Investments Ltd 28/02/2022 10:15 786 Investments Ltd-Open end 28/02/2022 10:15 Samin Textile Mills Ltd 28/02/2022 09:30 Clover Pakistan Ltd 28/02/2022 12:00 Karam Ceramics Ltd 28/02/2022 16:00 Safe Mix Concrete Ltd 28/02/2022 10:30 Hallmark Company Ltd 28/02/2022 11:00 First National Equities Ltd 28/02/2022 14:00 Al Shaheer Corporation Ltd 28/02/2022 13:30 Hala Enterprises Ltd 28/02/2022 15:30 Javedan Corporation Ltd 28/02/2022 16:00 Flying Cement Company Ltd 28/02/2022 10:00 BECO S teel Ltd 28/02/2022 11:00 Tri-Star Mutual Fund Ltd 28/02/2022 14:30 G3 Technologies Ltd 28/02/2022 12:30 Ghani Global Holdings Ltd 28/02/2022 11:30 AWT Investments Ltd-Open end 28/02/2022 12:30 ICC Industries Ltd 28/02/2022 13:00 Ghani Global Glass Ltd 28/02/2022 10:30 Ghazi Fabrics International Ltd 28/02/2022 11:00 Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Ltd 28/02/2022 15:30 Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd 28/02/2022 09:00 Kohinoor Power Company Ltd 28/02/2022 14:30 Wyeth Pakistan Ltd 28/02/2022 15:30 Kohinoor Industries Ltd 28/02/2022 13:00 Saritow Spinning Mills Ltd 28/02/2022 11:00 Nazir Cotton Mills Ltd 28/02/2022 10:00 TPL Corp Ltd 28/02/2022 14:00 Power Cement Ltd 28/02/2022 15:30 Burshane LPG (Pakistan) Ltd 28/02/2022 11:30 Aruj Industries Ltd 28/02/2022 11:00 Bunnys Ltd 28/02/2022 12:00 Dost Steels Ltd 28/02/2022 17:30 Unity Foods Ltd 28/02/2022 12:00 Amtex Ltd 28/02/2022 14:30 Ali Asghar Textile Mills Ltd 28/02/2022 14:00 Gammon Pakistan Ltd 28/02/2022 11:00 Bilal Fibres Ltd 28/02/2022 10:00 The Searle Company Ltd 28/02/2022 12:00 Ruby Textile Mills Ltd 28/02/2022 14:00 Kohat Textile Mills Ltd 28/02/2022 11:00 Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 28/02/2022 14:30 Cordoba Logistics & Ventures Ltd 01/03/2022 11:00 Shadman Cotton Mills Ltd 01/03/2022 11:30 Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd 01/03/2022 15:00 Ados Pakistan Ltd 01/03/2022 11:00 Jubilee Life Insurance Company Ltd 01/03/2022 10:00 Roshan Packages Ltd 01/03/2022 11:00 BankIslami Pakistan Ltd 01/03/2022 10:15 Frontier Ceramics Ltd 01/03/2022 14:30 Allied Rental Modaraba 01/03/2022 09:30 Colony Textile Mills Ltd 01/03/2022 11:00 Cyan Ltd 01/03/2022 13:30 Dandot Cement Company Ltd 01/03/2022 15:30 Idrees Textile Mills Ltd 01/03/2022 11:30 JS Bank Ltd 02/03/2022 10:30 The Bank of Khyber 02/03/2022 11:00 Bata Pakistan Ltd 02/03/2022 16:00 Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd 03/03/2022 14:30 Pakistan International Container Terminal Ltd 04/03/2022 13:30 =========================================================

