KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd 15/02/2022 25/02/2022 50% (F) 11/02/2022 25-Feb-2022 The Premier Sugar Mills and Distillery Co. Ltd 15/02/2022 25/02/2022 NIL 25-Feb-2022 TPL Properties Ltd 18/02/2022 25/02/2022 25-Feb-2022 Fauji Cement Company Ltd 20/02/2022 26/02/2022 26-Feb-2022 (PESC1) Pakistan Energy Sukuk-I (Power Holding Ltd) 21/02/2022 28/02/2022 Shakarganj Ltd 21/02/2022 28/02/2022 NIL 28-Feb-2022 Samba Bank Ltd 22/02/2022 28/02/2022 6% (F) 18/02/2022 28-Feb-2022 (SBLTFC) Samba Bank Ltd 22/02/2022 28/02/2022 (BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Ltd 26/02/2022 28/02/2022 First Treet Manufacturing Modaraba # 23/02/2022 02/03/2022 02/03/2022 (MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Ltd 24/02/2022 02/03/2022 Kohinoor Energy Ltd 28/02/2022 02/03/2022 27.5% (ii) 24/02/2022 Zahur Cotton Mills Ltd # 24/02/2022 03/03/2022 03/03/2022 Nishat Mills Ltd # 25/02/2022 03/03/2022 03/03/2022 Cherat Packaging Ltd 01/03/2022 03/03/2022 10% (i) 25/02/2022 Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd # 25/02/2022 04/03/2022 04/03/2022 Yousuf Weaving Mills Ltd # 25/02/2022 04/03/2022 04/03/2022 Hi-Tech Lubricants Ltd 02/03/2022 04/03/2022 18% (i) 28/02/2022 Indus Dyeing & Manufacturing Comapny Ltd 02/03/2022 04/03/2022 50% (i) 28/02/2022 Biafo Industries Ltd 02/03/2022 04/03/2022 20% (i),10% B 28/02/2022 Macter International Ltd 02/03/2022 04/03/2022 17.10% (i) 28/02/2022 Sunrays Textile Mills Ltd 02/03/2022 04/03/2022 50% (i) 28/02/2022 (JSTFC11) Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd 27/02/2022 06/03/2022 Pak Elektron Ltd 04/03/2022 06/03/2022 72% R* 02/03/2022 Towellers Ltd 03/03/2022 07/03/2022 20% (i) 01/03/2022 Leather Up Ltd 02/03/2022 08/03/2022 NIL 08/03/2022 Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Ltd 04/03/2022 08/03/2022 30% (i) 02/03/2022 Pakistan Paper Products Ltd 04/03/2022 08/03/2022 25% (i) 02/03/2022 Nishat (Chunian) Ltd 07/03/2022 08/03/2022 30% (i) 03/03/2022 Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd # 03/03/2022 10/03/2022 10/03/2022 Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd # 04/03/2022 10/03/2022 10/03/2022 Tata textile Mills Ltd 08/03/2022 10/03/2022 50% (ii) 04/03/2022 F irst UDL Modaraba 08/03/2022 10/03/2022 10% (i) 04/03/2022 Oil & Gas Development Company Ltd 09/03/2022 11/03/2022 20% (ii) 07/03/2022 Millat Tractors Ltd 09/03/2022 11/03/2022 450% (i),20%B 07/03/2022 Pakistan Hotels Developers Ltd 09/03/2022 11/03/2022 10% (i) 07/03/2022 Thal Ltd 09/03/2022 11/03/2022 100% (i) 07/03/2022 Din Textile Mills Ltd # 06/03/2022 12/03/2022 12/03/2022 Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar Mills Ltd 07/03/2022 14/03/2022 NIL 14/03/2022 Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd 09/03/2022 16/03/2022 55% (F) 07/03/2022 16/03/2022 Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd (Pref. Shares) 09/03/2022 16/03/2022 2.70% (F) 07/03/2022 Fauji Foods Ltd 10/03/2022 16/03/2022 NIL 16/03/2022 (KELSC4) K-Electric Ltd 11/03/2022 17/03/2022 Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd 11/03/2022 17/03/2022 NIL 17/03/2022 (HUBCSC4) The Hub Power Company Ltd 07/03/2022 19/03/2022 GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Ltd 14/03/2022 21/03/2022 NIL 21/03/2022 Kohat Cement Comapny Ltd # 15/03/2022 21/03/2022 21/03/2022 Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd 15/03/2022 22/03/2022 60% (F) 11/03/2022 22/03/2022 Engro Fertilizers Ltd 16/03/2022 22/03/2022 50% (F) 14/03/2022 22/03/2022 Allied Bank Ltd 17/03/2022 24/03/2022 20% (F) 15/03/2022 24/03/2022 Askari Bank Ltd 18/03/2022 24/03/2022 NIL 24/03/2022 Jubilee General Insurance Company Ltd 18/03/2022 24/03/2022 40% (F) 16/03/2022 24/03/2022 Engro Corporation Ltd 18/03/2022 24/03/2022 10% (F) 16/03/2022 24/03/2022 Soneri Bank Ltd 18/03/2022 25/03/2022 15% (F) 16/03/2022 25/03/2022 Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd 19/03/2022 25/03/2022 46.50% (F) 17/03/2022 25/03/2022 Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd 21/03/2022 28/03/2022 30% (F) 17/03/2022 28/03/2022 MCB Bank Ltd 17/03/2022 29/03/2022 50% (F) 15/03/2022 29/03/2022 Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd # 19/03/2022 29/03/2022 29/03/2022 Bank AL Habib Ltd 21/03/2022 29/03/2022 70% (F) 17/03/2022 29/03/2022 Bank Alfalah Ltd 22/03/2022 29/03/2022 20% (F) 18/03/2022 29/03/2022 Faysal Bank Ltd 22/03/2022 29/03/2022 10% (F) 18/03/2022 29/03/2022 United Bank Ltd 22/03/2022 29/03/2022 60% (F) 18/03/2022 29/03/2022 Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Ltd 22/03/2022 29/03/2022 17.5% (F) 18/03/2022 29/03/2022 Meezan Bank Ltd 25/03/2022 29/03/2022 15% (F) 22/03/2022 29/03/2022 Cyan Ltd 24/03/2022 30/03/2022 40% (F) 21/03/2022 30/03/2022 The Bank of Punjab 24/03/2022 30/03/2022 12.5% B 21/03/2022 30/03/2022 EFU Life Assurance Ltd 25/03/2022 31/03/2022 105% (F) 22/03/2022 31/03/2022 EFU General Insurance Ltd 25/03/2022 31/03/2022 55% (F) 22/03/2022 31/03/2022 Nestle Pakistan Ltd 31/03/2022 07/04/2022 900% (F) 29/03/2022 07/04/2022 JS Global Capital Ltd 12/04/2022 19/04/2022 NIL 19/04/2022 FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Ltd 13/04/2022 20/04/2022 NIL 20/04/2022 Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd 15/04/2022 21/04/2022 NIL 21/04/2022 BIPL Securities Ltd 15/04/2022 21/04/2022 5% (F) 13/04/2022 21/04/2022 Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd 15/04/2022 21/04/2022 280% (F) 13/04/2022 21/04/2022 Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd 21/04/2022 28/04/2022 NIL 28/04/2022 Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd 22/04/2022 28/04/2022 15% (F) 20/04/2022 28/04/2022 ====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

