KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
====================================================================================================
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd 15/02/2022 25/02/2022 50% (F) 11/02/2022 25-Feb-2022
The Premier Sugar
Mills and Distillery Co. Ltd 15/02/2022 25/02/2022 NIL 25-Feb-2022
TPL Properties Ltd 18/02/2022 25/02/2022 25-Feb-2022
Fauji Cement Company Ltd 20/02/2022 26/02/2022 26-Feb-2022
(PESC1) Pakistan Energy
Sukuk-I (Power Holding Ltd) 21/02/2022 28/02/2022
Shakarganj Ltd 21/02/2022 28/02/2022 NIL 28-Feb-2022
Samba Bank Ltd 22/02/2022 28/02/2022 6% (F) 18/02/2022 28-Feb-2022
(SBLTFC) Samba Bank Ltd 22/02/2022 28/02/2022
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd 26/02/2022 28/02/2022
First Treet Manufacturing
Modaraba # 23/02/2022 02/03/2022 02/03/2022
(MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron
& Steel Industries Ltd 24/02/2022 02/03/2022
Kohinoor Energy Ltd 28/02/2022 02/03/2022 27.5% (ii) 24/02/2022
Zahur Cotton Mills Ltd # 24/02/2022 03/03/2022 03/03/2022
Nishat Mills Ltd # 25/02/2022 03/03/2022 03/03/2022
Cherat Packaging Ltd 01/03/2022 03/03/2022 10% (i) 25/02/2022
Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd # 25/02/2022 04/03/2022 04/03/2022
Yousuf Weaving Mills Ltd # 25/02/2022 04/03/2022 04/03/2022
Hi-Tech Lubricants Ltd 02/03/2022 04/03/2022 18% (i) 28/02/2022
Indus Dyeing & Manufacturing
Comapny Ltd 02/03/2022 04/03/2022 50% (i) 28/02/2022
Biafo Industries Ltd 02/03/2022 04/03/2022 20% (i),10% B 28/02/2022
Macter International Ltd 02/03/2022 04/03/2022 17.10% (i) 28/02/2022
Sunrays Textile Mills Ltd 02/03/2022 04/03/2022 50% (i) 28/02/2022
(JSTFC11) Jahangir Siddiqui
& Co. Ltd 27/02/2022 06/03/2022
Pak Elektron Ltd 04/03/2022 06/03/2022 72% R* 02/03/2022
Towellers Ltd 03/03/2022 07/03/2022 20% (i) 01/03/2022
Leather Up Ltd 02/03/2022 08/03/2022 NIL 08/03/2022
Mughal Iron & Steel
Industries Ltd 04/03/2022 08/03/2022 30% (i) 02/03/2022
Pakistan Paper Products Ltd 04/03/2022 08/03/2022 25% (i) 02/03/2022
Nishat (Chunian) Ltd 07/03/2022 08/03/2022 30% (i) 03/03/2022
Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd # 03/03/2022 10/03/2022 10/03/2022
Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd # 04/03/2022 10/03/2022 10/03/2022
Tata textile Mills Ltd 08/03/2022 10/03/2022 50% (ii) 04/03/2022
F irst UDL Modaraba 08/03/2022 10/03/2022 10% (i) 04/03/2022
Oil & Gas Development
Company Ltd 09/03/2022 11/03/2022 20% (ii) 07/03/2022
Millat Tractors Ltd 09/03/2022 11/03/2022 450% (i),20%B 07/03/2022
Pakistan Hotels Developers Ltd 09/03/2022 11/03/2022 10% (i) 07/03/2022
Thal Ltd 09/03/2022 11/03/2022 100% (i) 07/03/2022
Din Textile Mills Ltd # 06/03/2022 12/03/2022 12/03/2022
Abdullah Shah Ghazi
Sugar Mills Ltd 07/03/2022 14/03/2022 NIL 14/03/2022
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Ltd 09/03/2022 16/03/2022 55% (F) 07/03/2022 16/03/2022
Engro Polymer & Chemicals
Ltd (Pref. Shares) 09/03/2022 16/03/2022 2.70% (F) 07/03/2022
Fauji Foods Ltd 10/03/2022 16/03/2022 NIL 16/03/2022
(KELSC4) K-Electric Ltd 11/03/2022 17/03/2022
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd 11/03/2022 17/03/2022 NIL 17/03/2022
(HUBCSC4) The Hub
Power Company Ltd 07/03/2022 19/03/2022
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer
Healthcare Pakistan Ltd 14/03/2022 21/03/2022 NIL 21/03/2022
Kohat Cement Comapny Ltd # 15/03/2022 21/03/2022 21/03/2022
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd 15/03/2022 22/03/2022 60% (F) 11/03/2022 22/03/2022
Engro Fertilizers Ltd 16/03/2022 22/03/2022 50% (F) 14/03/2022 22/03/2022
Allied Bank Ltd 17/03/2022 24/03/2022 20% (F) 15/03/2022 24/03/2022
Askari Bank Ltd 18/03/2022 24/03/2022 NIL 24/03/2022
Jubilee General Insurance
Company Ltd 18/03/2022 24/03/2022 40% (F) 16/03/2022 24/03/2022
Engro Corporation Ltd 18/03/2022 24/03/2022 10% (F) 16/03/2022 24/03/2022
Soneri Bank Ltd 18/03/2022 25/03/2022 15% (F) 16/03/2022 25/03/2022
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd 19/03/2022 25/03/2022 46.50% (F) 17/03/2022 25/03/2022
Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd 21/03/2022 28/03/2022 30% (F) 17/03/2022 28/03/2022
MCB Bank Ltd 17/03/2022 29/03/2022 50% (F) 15/03/2022 29/03/2022
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd # 19/03/2022 29/03/2022 29/03/2022
Bank AL Habib Ltd 21/03/2022 29/03/2022 70% (F) 17/03/2022 29/03/2022
Bank Alfalah Ltd 22/03/2022 29/03/2022 20% (F) 18/03/2022 29/03/2022
Faysal Bank Ltd 22/03/2022 29/03/2022 10% (F) 18/03/2022 29/03/2022
United Bank Ltd 22/03/2022 29/03/2022 60% (F) 18/03/2022 29/03/2022
Standard Chartered Bank
(Pakistan) Ltd 22/03/2022 29/03/2022 17.5% (F) 18/03/2022 29/03/2022
Meezan Bank Ltd 25/03/2022 29/03/2022 15% (F) 22/03/2022 29/03/2022
Cyan Ltd 24/03/2022 30/03/2022 40% (F) 21/03/2022 30/03/2022
The Bank of Punjab 24/03/2022 30/03/2022 12.5% B 21/03/2022 30/03/2022
EFU Life Assurance Ltd 25/03/2022 31/03/2022 105% (F) 22/03/2022 31/03/2022
EFU General Insurance Ltd 25/03/2022 31/03/2022 55% (F) 22/03/2022 31/03/2022
Nestle Pakistan Ltd 31/03/2022 07/04/2022 900% (F) 29/03/2022 07/04/2022
JS Global Capital Ltd 12/04/2022 19/04/2022 NIL 19/04/2022
FrieslandCampina Engro
Pakistan Ltd 13/04/2022 20/04/2022 NIL 20/04/2022
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd 15/04/2022 21/04/2022 NIL 21/04/2022
BIPL Securities Ltd 15/04/2022 21/04/2022 5% (F) 13/04/2022 21/04/2022
Pakistan Tobacco
Company Ltd 15/04/2022 21/04/2022 280% (F) 13/04/2022 21/04/2022
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd 21/04/2022 28/04/2022 NIL 28/04/2022
Adamjee Insurance
Company Ltd 22/04/2022 28/04/2022 15% (F) 20/04/2022 28/04/2022
====================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
