ANL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
ASC 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
ASL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.92%)
AVN 93.64 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.18%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.77%)
CNERGY 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.11%)
FFL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.02%)
FNEL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (6.46%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.05%)
GGL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
GTECH 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.36%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.82%)
KOSM 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.57%)
MLCF 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.34%)
PACE 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.17%)
PIBTL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
PRL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.25%)
PTC 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.97%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 33.63 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.97%)
TELE 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.68%)
TPL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.71%)
TPLP 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.88%)
TREET 32.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-4.97%)
TRG 69.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-2.27%)
UNITY 26.55 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (4.86%)
WAVES 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.7%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.96%)
YOUW 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
BR100 4,438 Increased By 17.1 (0.39%)
BR30 15,968 Increased By 154.3 (0.98%)
KSE100 43,984 Increased By 153.7 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,091 Increased By 41.1 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,139
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,506,450
1,12224hr
Sindh
566,505
Punjab
500,395
Balochistan
35,316
Islamabad
134,169
KPK
215,743
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 26 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd           15/02/2022   25/02/2022    50% (F)        11/02/2022   25-Feb-2022
The Premier Sugar
Mills and Distillery Co. Ltd      15/02/2022   25/02/2022    NIL                         25-Feb-2022
TPL Properties Ltd                18/02/2022   25/02/2022                                25-Feb-2022
Fauji Cement Company Ltd          20/02/2022   26/02/2022                                26-Feb-2022
(PESC1) Pakistan Energy
Sukuk-I (Power Holding Ltd)       21/02/2022   28/02/2022
Shakarganj Ltd                    21/02/2022   28/02/2022    NIL                         28-Feb-2022
Samba Bank Ltd                    22/02/2022   28/02/2022    6% (F)         18/02/2022   28-Feb-2022
(SBLTFC) Samba Bank Ltd           22/02/2022   28/02/2022
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd                      26/02/2022   28/02/2022
First Treet Manufacturing
Modaraba #                        23/02/2022   02/03/2022                                 02/03/2022
(MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron
& Steel Industries Ltd            24/02/2022   02/03/2022
Kohinoor Energy Ltd               28/02/2022   02/03/2022    27.5% (ii)      24/02/2022
Zahur Cotton Mills Ltd #          24/02/2022   03/03/2022                                 03/03/2022
Nishat Mills Ltd #                25/02/2022   03/03/2022                                 03/03/2022
Cherat Packaging Ltd              01/03/2022   03/03/2022    10% (i)         25/02/2022
Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd #      25/02/2022   04/03/2022                                 04/03/2022
Yousuf Weaving Mills Ltd #        25/02/2022   04/03/2022                                 04/03/2022
Hi-Tech Lubricants Ltd            02/03/2022   04/03/2022    18% (i)         28/02/2022
Indus Dyeing & Manufacturing
Comapny Ltd                       02/03/2022   04/03/2022    50% (i)         28/02/2022
Biafo Industries Ltd              02/03/2022   04/03/2022    20% (i),10% B   28/02/2022
Macter International Ltd          02/03/2022   04/03/2022    17.10% (i)      28/02/2022
Sunrays Textile Mills Ltd         02/03/2022   04/03/2022    50% (i)         28/02/2022
(JSTFC11) Jahangir Siddiqui
& Co. Ltd                         27/02/2022   06/03/2022
Pak Elektron Ltd                  04/03/2022   06/03/2022    72% R*          02/03/2022
Towellers Ltd                     03/03/2022   07/03/2022    20% (i)         01/03/2022
Leather Up Ltd                    02/03/2022   08/03/2022    NIL                          08/03/2022
Mughal Iron & Steel
Industries Ltd                    04/03/2022   08/03/2022    30% (i)         02/03/2022
Pakistan Paper Products Ltd       04/03/2022   08/03/2022    25% (i)         02/03/2022
Nishat (Chunian) Ltd              07/03/2022   08/03/2022    30% (i)         03/03/2022
Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd #           03/03/2022   10/03/2022                                 10/03/2022
Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd #      04/03/2022   10/03/2022                                 10/03/2022
Tata textile Mills Ltd            08/03/2022   10/03/2022    50% (ii)        04/03/2022
F irst UDL Modaraba               08/03/2022   10/03/2022    10% (i)         04/03/2022
Oil & Gas Development
Company Ltd                       09/03/2022   11/03/2022    20% (ii)        07/03/2022
Millat Tractors Ltd               09/03/2022   11/03/2022    450% (i),20%B   07/03/2022
Pakistan Hotels Developers Ltd    09/03/2022   11/03/2022    10% (i)         07/03/2022
Thal Ltd                          09/03/2022   11/03/2022    100% (i)        07/03/2022
Din Textile Mills Ltd #           06/03/2022   12/03/2022                                 12/03/2022
Abdullah Shah Ghazi
Sugar Mills Ltd                   07/03/2022   14/03/2022    NIL                          14/03/2022
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Ltd                     09/03/2022   16/03/2022    55% (F)         07/03/2022   16/03/2022
Engro Polymer & Chemicals
Ltd (Pref. Shares)                09/03/2022   16/03/2022    2.70% (F)       07/03/2022
Fauji Foods Ltd                   10/03/2022   16/03/2022    NIL                          16/03/2022
(KELSC4) K-Electric Ltd           11/03/2022   17/03/2022
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd    11/03/2022   17/03/2022    NIL                          17/03/2022
(HUBCSC4) The Hub
Power Company Ltd                 07/03/2022   19/03/2022
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer
Healthcare Pakistan Ltd           14/03/2022   21/03/2022    NIL                          21/03/2022
Kohat Cement Comapny Ltd #        15/03/2022   21/03/2022                                 21/03/2022
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd       15/03/2022   22/03/2022    60% (F)         11/03/2022   22/03/2022
Engro Fertilizers Ltd             16/03/2022   22/03/2022    50% (F)         14/03/2022   22/03/2022
Allied Bank Ltd                   17/03/2022   24/03/2022    20% (F)         15/03/2022   24/03/2022
Askari Bank Ltd                   18/03/2022   24/03/2022    NIL                          24/03/2022
Jubilee General Insurance
Company Ltd                       18/03/2022   24/03/2022    40% (F)         16/03/2022   24/03/2022
Engro Corporation Ltd             18/03/2022   24/03/2022    10% (F)         16/03/2022   24/03/2022
Soneri Bank Ltd                   18/03/2022   25/03/2022    15% (F)         16/03/2022   25/03/2022
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd      19/03/2022   25/03/2022    46.50% (F)      17/03/2022   25/03/2022
Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd       21/03/2022   28/03/2022    30% (F)         17/03/2022   28/03/2022
MCB Bank Ltd                      17/03/2022   29/03/2022    50% (F)         15/03/2022   29/03/2022
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd #       19/03/2022   29/03/2022                                 29/03/2022
Bank AL Habib Ltd                 21/03/2022   29/03/2022    70% (F)         17/03/2022   29/03/2022
Bank Alfalah Ltd                  22/03/2022   29/03/2022    20% (F)         18/03/2022   29/03/2022
Faysal Bank Ltd                   22/03/2022   29/03/2022    10% (F)         18/03/2022   29/03/2022
United Bank Ltd                   22/03/2022   29/03/2022    60% (F)         18/03/2022   29/03/2022
Standard Chartered Bank
(Pakistan) Ltd                    22/03/2022   29/03/2022    17.5% (F)       18/03/2022   29/03/2022
Meezan Bank Ltd                   25/03/2022   29/03/2022    15% (F)         22/03/2022   29/03/2022
Cyan Ltd                          24/03/2022   30/03/2022    40% (F)         21/03/2022   30/03/2022
The Bank of Punjab                24/03/2022   30/03/2022    12.5% B         21/03/2022   30/03/2022
EFU Life Assurance Ltd            25/03/2022   31/03/2022    105% (F)        22/03/2022   31/03/2022
EFU General Insurance Ltd         25/03/2022   31/03/2022    55% (F)         22/03/2022   31/03/2022
Nestle Pakistan Ltd               31/03/2022   07/04/2022    900% (F)        29/03/2022   07/04/2022
JS Global Capital Ltd             12/04/2022   19/04/2022    NIL                          19/04/2022
FrieslandCampina Engro
Pakistan Ltd                      13/04/2022   20/04/2022    NIL                          20/04/2022
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd       15/04/2022   21/04/2022    NIL                          21/04/2022
BIPL Securities Ltd               15/04/2022   21/04/2022    5% (F)          13/04/2022   21/04/2022
Pakistan Tobacco
Company Ltd                       15/04/2022   21/04/2022    280% (F)        13/04/2022   21/04/2022
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd                       21/04/2022   28/04/2022    NIL                          28/04/2022
Adamjee Insurance
Company Ltd                       22/04/2022   28/04/2022    15% (F)         20/04/2022   28/04/2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

Comments

Comments are closed.

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Public Sector Development Programme: Rs448bn allocation: water resources ministry receives interim proposals

Qureshi spurns criticism of Russia visit timing

Insurance costs of shipping through Black Sea soar

2,000 Pakistani students in Ukraine: PIA finalises repatriation plan

Conversion of 3 imported projects to Thar coal: PPIB rejects technical proposal of SECMC

New exploration, more gas production: PD asked to set up technical group

‘Troubled’ CASA 1000 project: WB mulling various options

Covid response: ECC approves Rs450m for NIH project

Under-construction projects: Purchasers of units may avail housing finance, says SBP

Daily wagers: FTO asks FBR to fix income limit for tax exemption

Read more stories