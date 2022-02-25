PSL 2022: 'Star' David Wiese takes Lahore Qalandars to final

All-rounder David Wiese starred for Lahore Qalandars to take his side to the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven on Friday. They will face the defending champions Multan Sultans on Sunday.

Chasing 169 runs against a quality bowling lineup, Islamabad were bundled out for 162, handing Lahore a six-run win.

Earlier, Lahore Qalandars posted a 168/7 on the board thanks to a quick-fire 28 from David Wiese in the latter part of the innings.

Batting first, Qalandars took a shaky start, losing both openers cheaply. Abdullah Shafique (52 off 28) and Mohammad Hafeez (run-a-ball 28) provided some stability in the middle overs before David Wiese ended the innings on a high with 27 runs from the last over.

In response, Islamabad openers started strongly, but Shaheen Afridi quickly removed Paul Stirling (13 off 10) in his second over. Islamabad lost the next three wickets quickly as Will Jacks (0), Shadab Khan (14 off 8), and Liam Dawson (12 off 6) departed within the powerplay.

Multan Sultans qualify for final

Azam Khan (40 off 28) and Alex Hales (38 from 29) put up a 79-run target to bring Islamabad back in the game.

Requiring 41 from the last five overs with four wickets in hands, Islamabad looked poised to win the game. However, a brilliant bowling display from Lahore bowlers in death overs changed the course of the match in their favour, as Islamabad were bundled out for 162, falling just six runs short of making it to the final.

Next fixture

Lahore Qalandars will face reigning champions Multan Sultans in the final of the PSL 2022 on Sunday. The match, to be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, will start at 7:30 pm.

Past PSL Winners

PSL 2016 – Islamabad United

PSL 2017 – Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 2018 – Islamabad United

PSL 2019 – Quetta Gladiators

PSL 2020 – Karachi Kings

PSL 2021 – Multan Sultans