ISLAMABAD: The price of 24-karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs2,800, and was traded at Rs127,500 on Friday against its sale at Rs130,300 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10-gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs2,400 to Rs109,311 from Rs111,711 whereas that of 10-gram 22 karat went down to Rs102,201 from Rs102,402, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

