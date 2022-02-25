ANL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
ASC 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
ASL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.92%)
AVN 93.64 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.18%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.77%)
CNERGY 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.11%)
FFL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.02%)
FNEL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (6.46%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.05%)
GGL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
GTECH 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.36%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.82%)
KOSM 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.57%)
MLCF 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.34%)
PACE 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.17%)
PIBTL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
PRL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.25%)
PTC 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.97%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 33.63 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.97%)
TELE 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.68%)
TPL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.71%)
TPLP 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.88%)
TREET 32.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-4.97%)
TRG 69.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-2.27%)
UNITY 26.55 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (4.86%)
WAVES 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.7%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.96%)
YOUW 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
BR100 4,438 Increased By 17.1 (0.39%)
BR30 15,968 Increased By 154.3 (0.98%)
KSE100 43,984 Increased By 153.7 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,091 Increased By 41.1 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,139
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,506,450
1,12224hr
Sindh
566,505
Punjab
500,395
Balochistan
35,316
Islamabad
134,169
KPK
215,743
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

GroupM Pakistan connects brands to influencers/publishers with launch of INCA

  • New end-to-end solution brings Intelligent Influence to brands by enabling AI-powered influencer and content marketing campaigns beyond social channels
Sponsored Content 25 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: GroupM, WPP’s media investment management group, announced the Pakistan rollout of its AI-powered brand safe influencer marketing solution, INCA, in a virtual event.

Leveraging GroupM’s unmatched scale, INCA connects brands to the widest network of trusted publishers and influencers to create and promote content in social channels and beyond to drive brand engagement across digital platforms.

INCA’s proprietary end-to-end AI-powered platform provides unique creator and audience insights, fraud detection, workflow tools, content amplification, and detailed campaign reporting dashboards. It leverages a proprietary algorithm that uses real-time data to source, curate, and match influencers and publishers to a brand’s campaign objectives to deliver the most credible partners and content for the greatest impact.

“We are thrilled about INCA’s launch in Pakistan. We look forward to helping brands scale up their digital campaigns through our best-in-class AI-enabled influencer marketing technology to guarantee not only effective marketing but also connect brands with relevant, authentic influencers and publishers,” said Naveed Asghar, CEO GroupM Pakistan.

With specialist teams in four regions and 30 countries, INCA has created more than 2,500 campaigns with over 100,000 content pieces for more than 300 unique clients around the world. Clients in Pakistan can now leverage the additional benefit of global expertise and run campaigns across YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok.

Marketers are looking to increase their influencer marketing investments, with the industry growing at breakneck speed, estimated to be a US$13bn industry in 2022. However, campaigns can be challenging and laborious to plan, execute, and track.

Publishers, influencers, and their content need to be manually identified, screened, and managed to ensure quality and brand safety, while the rise of fake followers enabled by bots makes it harder to tell if an influencer is a genuine and valuable creator. These challenges make clear the need for trusted and scalable solutions for brands looking to invest.

“Using technology to challenge norms is the route to change the landscape. INCA addresses these challenges to provide a trusted network of verified influencer partners and campaign management processes. With this step we expect for ecosystem to change in order for us to bring that change in Pakistan we have INCA at GroupM,” said Ghulam Jillani, Business Director (INCA), GroupM Pakistan.

“At INCA, we build genuine relationships between brands, consumers, and creators to drive business outcomes for clients and maximise returns on their digital spend. Influencer marketing is growing at a phenomenal pace in Pakistan and we look forward to implementing INCA’s influencer marketing solutions for our valued clients in this region,” said Ateeq Rehman, CIO, GroupM Pakistan.

GroupM

Comments

1000 characters

GroupM Pakistan connects brands to influencers/publishers with launch of INCA

Putin ready to send delegation to Minsk for Ukraine talks

US imposes tough sanctions on Russia, but avoids some severe steps

Govt working to ensure safe evacuation of Pakistanis stranded in Ukraine: ambassador

China's Xi speaks to Putin, calls for 'negotiation' with Ukraine

Qureshi urges diplomatic solution of Russia-Ukraine conflict

Rupee crosses 177 against US dollar after record C/A deficit, high oil prices

IHC dismisses opposition's pleas against PECA ordinance

NBP says 'fully committed to satisfying US regulators' expectations' after over $55mn fine

India former stock exchange executive arrested in mystic scandal

A day after bloodbath session, KSE-100 registers 154-point gain

Read more stories