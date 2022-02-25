ANL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
ASC 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.52%)
ASL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.91%)
AVN 93.70 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.24%)
BOP 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.37%)
CNERGY 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.14%)
FFL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.65%)
FNEL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.87%)
GGGL 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.32%)
GGL 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.54%)
GTECH 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.76%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.55%)
KOSM 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.95%)
MLCF 32.84 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.31%)
PACE 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.75%)
PIBTL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.42%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.5%)
PTC 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
SILK 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.58%)
TELE 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.34%)
TPL 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.98%)
TPLP 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.5%)
TREET 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.99%)
TRG 70.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.71%)
UNITY 26.70 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (5.45%)
WAVES 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.37%)
YOUW 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.26%)
BR100 4,454 Increased By 32.7 (0.74%)
BR30 16,074 Increased By 259.9 (1.64%)
KSE100 44,064 Increased By 233.6 (0.53%)
KSE30 17,152 Increased By 102.2 (0.6%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,139
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,506,450
1,12224hr
Sindh
566,505
Punjab
500,395
Balochistan
35,316
Islamabad
134,169
KPK
215,743
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bangladesh opt to bat first in second Afghanistan ODI

AFP 25 Feb, 2022

CHITTAGONG: Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal won the toss and elected to bat first in the second one-day international against Afghanistan at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Friday.

Bangladesh, who lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning Wednesday's first match by four wickets, fielded an unchanged squad.

Afif, Mehidy help Bangladesh sink Afghanistan

Afghanistan brought three changes from the opening match, replacing Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib and Yamin Ahmadzai with Riaz Hasan, Farid Ahmad and Azmatullah Omarzai.

Squad:

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal (capt), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Riaz Hasan, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Farid Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fazalhaq Farooqui

Umpires: Masudur Rahman (BAN), Tanvir Ahmed (BAN)

TV Umpire: Gazi Sohel (BAN)

Match Referee: Neeyamur Rashid (BAN)

Chittagong Shakib Al Hasan Liton Das Gulbadin Naib Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal Azmatullah Omarzai

Comments

1000 characters

Bangladesh opt to bat first in second Afghanistan ODI

PM tells Putin at the Kremlin: Pakistan for long-term relationship with Russia

5 essential items: continuation of subsidy allowed

New US sanctions hit Russian banks, elites; spare energy

Debt, liabilities hit all-time high of Rs51.724trn

Rapid industrialization objective: Tarin says govt undertaking wholesale planning

US Fed official sees big hike at March meeting, warns of Ukraine impact

Jul-Jan CAD exceeds $11bn on higher import bill

US authorities fine Pakistan's NBP $55mn for 'money-laundering', 'compliance failures'

Oil prices surge as Russian invasion of Ukraine rings supply alarm bells

France 'accelerating' troop deployment to Romania

Read more stories