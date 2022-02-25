ANL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-8.2%)
ASC 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-7.73%)
ASL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-6.76%)
AVN 92.55 Decreased By ▼ -7.15 (-7.17%)
BOP 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.82%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-9.33%)
FFL 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-10.16%)
FNEL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-12.13%)
GGGL 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-7.83%)
GGL 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.66%)
GTECH 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-9.65%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-9.59%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.27%)
KOSM 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-9.98%)
MLCF 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-6.11%)
PACE 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-12.15%)
PIBTL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.35%)
PRL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-7.69%)
PTC 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.09%)
SNGP 32.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-5.53%)
TELE 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-7.56%)
TPL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-7.66%)
TPLP 28.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-7.99%)
TREET 34.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-7.38%)
TRG 71.46 Decreased By ▼ -5.72 (-7.41%)
UNITY 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-7.42%)
WAVES 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-5.29%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-8.15%)
YOUW 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-11.16%)
BR100 4,421 Decreased By -170.7 (-3.72%)
BR30 15,814 Decreased By -1146.4 (-6.76%)
KSE100 43,831 Decreased By -1302.4 (-2.89%)
KSE30 17,050 Decreased By -534.1 (-3.04%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,139
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,506,450
1,12224hr
Sindh
566,505
Punjab
500,395
Balochistan
35,316
Islamabad
134,169
KPK
215,743
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Persons with disabilities attend ‘SCNIC camp’

Press Release 25 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: NOWPDP and the Sindh Government collaborated to process over 120 Special CNICs and disability certificates to persons with disabilities in Karachi, Sindh in an SCNIC Camp held at the NOWPDP Office.

Persons with disabilities attended this highly anticipated camp to acquire their new Disability Certificates and Special CNICs. The SCNIC camp was made fully accessible with assistive devices and sign language interpreters.

Tools like the one-window SCNIC Camps are significant in speeding up the otherwise lengthy and tedious process of getting Special CNICs and disability certificates. All relevant governmental departments and people like SPDPA, NADRA, and medical doctors come under one roof together to facilitate persons with disabilities in getting this important document which is synonymous with their identity.

According to the WHO, 15 percent of a country’s population consists of persons with disabilities. While this leads to the conclusion that a large number of persons with disabilities inhabit Pakistan, a rather small number is officially reported. This is owing to an array of reasons including persons with disabilities either unaware of the process or unable to participate in the long process.

Executive Director NOWPDP, Omair Ahmad said, “Identity is a basic human right and we are grateful to be a part of NOWPDP’s journey in achieving this for hundreds of persons with disabilities.” Moreover, he also deemed that all the relevant stakeholders – persons with disabilities, NOWPDP and the government - coming together to get a viable outcome was supremely important in paving way to a more inclusive Pakistan.

NOWPDP pledges to continue working on Shanakht for persons with disabilities through monumental SCNIC Camps.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

WHO Sindh Government nadra SCNIC Omair Ahmad

Comments

Comments are closed.

Persons with disabilities attend ‘SCNIC camp’

5 essential items: continuation of subsidy allowed

Debt, liabilities hit all-time high of Rs51.724trn

Rapid industrialization objective: Tarin says govt undertaking wholesale planning

Jul-Jan CAD exceeds $11bn on higher import bill

US authorities fine Pakistan's NBP $55mn for 'money-laundering', 'compliance failures'

US has communicated to Pakistan its position: State Dept

Russia invades from three sides

HBL posts record Rs62bn PBT for 2021

Media workers’ issues: JAC forms body

PM Imran holds one-on-one meeting with Russian President Putin

Read more stories