Persons with disabilities attend ‘SCNIC camp’

KARACHI: NOWPDP and the Sindh Government collaborated to process over 120 Special CNICs and disability certificates to persons with disabilities in Karachi, Sindh in an SCNIC Camp held at the NOWPDP Office.

Persons with disabilities attended this highly anticipated camp to acquire their new Disability Certificates and Special CNICs. The SCNIC camp was made fully accessible with assistive devices and sign language interpreters.

Tools like the one-window SCNIC Camps are significant in speeding up the otherwise lengthy and tedious process of getting Special CNICs and disability certificates. All relevant governmental departments and people like SPDPA, NADRA, and medical doctors come under one roof together to facilitate persons with disabilities in getting this important document which is synonymous with their identity.

According to the WHO, 15 percent of a country’s population consists of persons with disabilities. While this leads to the conclusion that a large number of persons with disabilities inhabit Pakistan, a rather small number is officially reported. This is owing to an array of reasons including persons with disabilities either unaware of the process or unable to participate in the long process.

Executive Director NOWPDP, Omair Ahmad said, “Identity is a basic human right and we are grateful to be a part of NOWPDP’s journey in achieving this for hundreds of persons with disabilities.” Moreover, he also deemed that all the relevant stakeholders – persons with disabilities, NOWPDP and the government - coming together to get a viable outcome was supremely important in paving way to a more inclusive Pakistan.

NOWPDP pledges to continue working on Shanakht for persons with disabilities through monumental SCNIC Camps.

