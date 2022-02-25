ANL 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
ASC 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
ASL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.53%)
AVN 94.75 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.38%)
BOP 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.72%)
CNERGY 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.69%)
FFL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.65%)
FNEL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-12.13%)
GGGL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.72%)
GGL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.81%)
GTECH 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
HUMNL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.64%)
KEL 3.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.96%)
KOSM 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-9.98%)
MLCF 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.34%)
PACE 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-12.15%)
PIBTL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.27%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.5%)
PTC 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.77%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
SNGP 32.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-5.53%)
TELE 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TPL 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.28%)
TPLP 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.97%)
TREET 34.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 71.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.22%)
UNITY 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.7%)
WAVES 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-5.29%)
WTL 1.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.55%)
YOUW 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.1%)
BR100 4,442 Increased By 20.6 (0.47%)
BR30 16,016 Increased By 201.5 (1.27%)
KSE100 44,124 Increased By 293.9 (0.67%)
KSE30 17,204 Increased By 153.9 (0.9%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,139
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,506,450
1,12224hr
Sindh
566,505
Punjab
500,395
Balochistan
35,316
Islamabad
134,169
KPK
215,743
NHA board approves Rs53.558bn annual maintenance plan

Tahir Amin 25 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The National Highway Authority (NHA) Executive Board has approved annual maintenance plan (AMP) 2021-22, amounting to Rs 53.558 billion in addition to carry forward liabilities from previous AMPs of Rs 21.014 billion.

Sources revealed that the approval was granted in the Board meeting, which was chaired by Capt Muhammad Khurram Agha (retired), Chairman NHA.

The NHA Executive Board also approved the enhancement of routine maintenance allocation by 10 percent and enhancement of highway safety allocation.

The Board deliberated upon development of a business plan by consultant as approved by the NHA Executive Board decision. The NHA Executive Board approved the following: a. Withdrawal of offer letter issued by NHA to M/s KPMG Taseer Hadi& Co; b. Refer the matter to NHA Board’s Audit Committee to explore other possible options available to proceed further in the matter and submit its recommendation in the next Board meeting. The Board directed to proceed against M/s KPMG Taseer Hadi & Company on account of his non-responsiveness under the provision of rules in vogue.

The NHA Executive Board approved the construction of interchange at KM 332-333, M-2 to Future Development Holding (Pvt) Ltd (FDHL) for its housing project named as Capital Smart City under regulation for access from NHA controlled network.

The NHA Executive Board approved addendum no 06 costing Rs 301.687 million (i.e. 192.857 percent above the original consultancy cost) and -0.053 percent with respect to addendum no 05, in favor of M/s EA Consulting (Pvt) Ltd for consultancy agreement for construction supervision of Peshawar Northern Bypass Project, entailing extension of time up to October 31, 2022.

The board also approved estimated cost of 20x laptops, amounting to Rs 3.4 million for procurement through the NHA’s e-bidding process. The board directed the NHA to submit a working paper for necessary revision in the Powers for Purchase of Stores (NHA Code). The cases of stores procurement exceeding Rs5 million shall be presented before the board.

The NHA Executive Board approved hiring of consultancy services for construction supervision of 10 Nos. Packages for improvement and rehabilitation of Balkasar – Mianwali – Muzaffargarh Roads (N-130 and N-135) to the highest ranked consultant viz M/s Indus Associated Consultants (Pvt) Ltd, in JV with M/s CAMEOS Engineering Consultants & M/s Karakoram Engineers at the evaluated bid of Rs 210.525 million. The Board allowed NHA to publish the Combined Evaluation Report before formal confirmation of the minutes by uploading on the NHA and the PPRA websites as per the PPRA Rule-35 for 15 days prior to issuance of Letter of Acceptance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

