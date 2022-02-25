Punjab energy dept to install 100 new solar plants for WASA

LAHORE: The Punjab energy department would install 100 new solar power plants worth Rs39 billion for Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA).

According to the department, a proposal has been forwarded to the Punjab cabinet.

The objective of solar plants is to provide electricity to WASA stations. As per plan, solar power plants worth 200 megawatt would be installed initially to reduce the burden of electricity on WASA tube wells.

According to the proposal, the installation of solar power plants would save Rs5 billion electricity charges annually.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022