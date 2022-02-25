KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (February 24, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 43,830.51 High: 45,132.92 Low: 43,792.17 Net Change: 1,302.41 Volume (000): 136,261 Value (000): 6,372,705 Makt Cap (000) 1,802,932,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,037.33 NET CH. (-) 157.14 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,336.78 NET CH. (-) 252.09 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,995.04 NET CH. (-) 252.01 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,757.66 NET CH. (-) 125.23 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,861.87 NET CH. (-) 85.29 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,274.29 NET CH. (-) 225.34 ------------------------------------ As on: 24-February-2022 ====================================

