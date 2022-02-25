ANL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-8.2%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (February 24, 2022).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 43,830.51
High:                      45,132.92
Low:                       43,792.17
Net Change:                 1,302.41
Volume (000):                136,261
Value (000):               6,372,705
Makt Cap (000)         1,802,932,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,037.33
NET CH.                   (-) 157.14
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,336.78
NET CH.                   (-) 252.09
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,995.04
NET CH.                   (-) 252.01
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,757.66
NET CH.                   (-) 125.23
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,861.87
NET CH.                    (-) 85.29
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,274.29
NET CH.                   (-) 225.34
------------------------------------
As on:              24-February-2022
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

