BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
25 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (February 24, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 43,830.51
High: 45,132.92
Low: 43,792.17
Net Change: 1,302.41
Volume (000): 136,261
Value (000): 6,372,705
Makt Cap (000) 1,802,932,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,037.33
NET CH. (-) 157.14
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,336.78
NET CH. (-) 252.09
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,995.04
NET CH. (-) 252.01
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,757.66
NET CH. (-) 125.23
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,861.87
NET CH. (-) 85.29
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,274.29
NET CH. (-) 225.34
------------------------------------
As on: 24-February-2022
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
