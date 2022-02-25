Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
25 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
Sitara Chemical Industries Ltd 25-02-2022 16:00
Shifa International Hospitals Ltd 25-02-2022 16:00
Leiner Pak Gelatine Ltd 25-02-2022 09:30
Pakgen Power Ltd 25-02-2022 10:30
AN Textile Mills Ltd 25-02-2022 11:00
Lalpir Power Ltd 25-02-2022 12:00
Pak Datacom Ltd 25-02-2022 15:00
Murree Brewery Company Ltd 25-02-2022 09:30
Dawood Equities Ltd 25-02-2022 11:00
Ideal Spinning Mills Ltd 25-02-2022 10:30
Modaraba Al-Mali 25-02-2022 15:00
Mitchells Fruit Farms Ltd 25-02-2022 11:00
Invest Capital Investment Bank Ltd 25-02-2022 10:30
Escorts Investment Bank Ltd 25-02-2022 11:30
First Paramount Modaraba 25-02-2022 15:00
GlaxoS mithKline Pakistan Ltd 25-02-2022 15:00
First National Bank Modaraba 25-02-2022 17:00
AirLink Communication Ltd 25-02-2022 15:30
TPL Properties Ltd 25-02-2022 16:30
Aisha Steel Mills Ltd 25-02-2022 16:30
Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd 25-02-2022 17:30
Sapphire Fibres Ltd 25-02-2022 16:00
Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd 25-02-2022 11:30
Atlas Insurance Ltd 25-02-2022 10:30
B .F. Modaraba 25-02-2022 11:30
Popular Islamic Modaraba 25-02-2022 15:00
Oilboy Energy Ltd 25-02-2022 11:00
Buxly Paints Ltd 25-02-2022 11:30
SG Allied Businesses Ltd 25-02-2022 09:30
S.G. Power Ltd 25-02-2022 10:30
Redco Textiles Ltd 25-02-2022 11:00
Quice Food Industries Ltd 25-02-2022 11:00
Shezan International Ltd 25-02-2022 15:30
United Brands Ltd 25-02-2022 11:30
D .M. Textile Mills Ltd 25-02-2022 14:30
Sardar Chemical Industries Ltd 25-02-2022 11:00
AKD Investment
Management Ltd-Open end 25-02-2022 14:30
Summit Bank Ltd 25-02-2022 11:00
Zahidjee Textile Mills Ltd 25-02-2022 17:00
Sana Industries Ltd 25-02-2022 17:00
Balochistan Glass Ltd 25-02-2022 17:30
Pace (Pakistan) Ltd 25-02-2022 11:30
First Capital
Securities Corporation Ltd 25-02-2022 12:00
International Knitwear Ltd 25-02-2022 15:00
B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba 25-02-2022 16:45
Orient Rental Modaraba 25-02-2022 10:30
Rafhan Maize Products Ltd 25-02-2022 11:30
First Equity Modaraba 25-02-2022 15:30
TPL Insurance Ltd 25-02-2022 11:00
Pakistan PVC Ltd 25-02-2022 09:30
The Crescent Textile Mills Ltd 25-02-2022 10:30
Elahi Cotton Mills Ltd 25-02-2022 10:30
Emco Industries Ltd 25-02-2022 11:00
J.A. Textile Mills Ltd 25-02-2022 09:00
Asim Textile Mills Ltd 25-02-2022 09:30
Dewan Farooqu Motors Ltd 25-02-2022 19:30
Dewan Cement Ltd 25-02-2022 16:30
Dewan Salman Fibre Ltd 25-02-2022 17:30
Pak Leather Crafts Ltd 25-02-2022 11:00
Pervez Ahmed
Consultancy Services Ltd 25-02-2022 15:00
Dewan Automotive
Engineering Ltd 25-02-2022 18:30
D.S. Industries Ltd 25-02-2022 15:30
Shams Textile Mills Ltd 25-02-2022 15:30
Next Capital Ltd 25-02-2022 11:00
Hamid Textile Mills Ltd 25-02-2022 11:00
Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd 25-02-2022 14:30
S .S .Oil Mills Ltd 25-02-2022 11:00
First IBL Modaraba 25-02-2022 11:00
Tariq Glass Industries Ltd 25-02-2022 11:00
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd 25-02-2022 09:30
Sitara Energy Ltd 25-02-2022 17:00
Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd 25-02-2022 12:00
Blessed Textile Mills Ltd 25-02-2022 11:00
Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd 25-02-2022 10:00
Tri-Pack Films Ltd 25-02-2022 10:30
Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd 26-02-2022 15:00
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd 26-02-2022 16:00
Arif Habib Corporation Ltd 26-02-2022 10:30
Crescent Fibres Ltd 26-02-2022 10:30
Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd 26-02-2022 11:30
Suhail Jute Mills Ltd 26-02-2022 15:30
Ahmad Hassan Textile Mills Ltd 26-02-2022 11:00
Buxly Paints Ltd 26-02-2022 11:30
TPL Trakker Ltd 26-02-2022 11:30
Azgard Nine Ltd 26-02-2022 11:30
Allawasaya Textile
& Finishing Mills Ltd 26-02-2022 12:30
Ghani Value Glass Ltd 26-02-2022 12:30
Ecopack Ltd 26-02-2022 10:00
The Organic Meat
Company Company Ltd 26-02-2022 14:00
Crescent Jute Products Ltd 26-02-2022 11:30
Ghani Glass Ltd 26-02-2022 11:30
Arshad Energy Ltd 28-02-2022 12:30
Khyber Tobacco Company Ltd 28-02-2022 15:00
Quetta Textile Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 11:00
Punjab Oil Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 11:30
Hira Textile Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 10:30
Crescent Cotton Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 11:30
Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 11:00
Universal Network
Systems Ltd (G E M) 28-02-2022 15:00
Fecto Cement Ltd 28-02-2022 11:30
The National Silk
& Rayon Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 10:00
Data Agro Ltd 28-02-2022 10:30
Siddiqsons Tin P late Ltd 28-02-2022 12:00
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 14:00
Dadabhoy Cement Industries Ltd 28-02-2022 11:00
Dadabhoy Sack Ltd 28-02-2022 11:30
Telecard Ltd 28-02-2022 11:00
Loads Ltd 28-02-2022 12:30
Ittefaq Iron Industries Ltd 28-02-2022 12:00
Janana De Malucho Textile Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 11:45
Shahtaj Textile Ltd 28-02-2022 12:00
Premium Textile Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 11:30
National Investment Ltd-Open end 28-02-2022 12:30
(NITGETF) NIT Pakistan Gateway ETF 28-02-2022 12:30
Yousuf Weaving Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 10:00
Data Textiles Ltd 28-02-2022 11:00
Service Industries Textiles Ltd 28-02-2022 11:30
Pakistan International
Bulk Terminal Ltd 28-02-2022 13:30
Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 11:00
Centruy Insurance Company Ltd 28-02-2022 15:00
Tri-Star Power Ltd 28-02-2022 15:00
Dar-es Salaam Textile Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 11:00
First Tri-Star Modaraba 28-02-2022 14:00
Globe Textile Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 09:00
TRG Pakistan Ltd 28-02-2022 20:00
Salman Noman Enterprises Ltd 28-02-2022 11:00
Security Leasing Corporation Ltd 28-02-2022 11:00
Feroze 1888 Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 17:00
Nadeem Textile Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 14:30
Saudi Pak Leasing Company Ltd 28-02-2022 11:00
786 Investments Ltd 28-02-2022 10:15
786 Investments Ltd-Open end 28-02-2022 10:15
Samin Textile Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 09:30
Clover Pakistan Ltd 28-02-2022 12:00
Karam Ceramics Ltd 28-02-2022 16:00
Safe Mix Concrete Ltd 28-02-2022 10:30
Hallmark Company Ltd 28-02-2022 11:00
First National Equities Ltd 28-02-2022 14:00
Al Shaheer Corporation Ltd 28-02-2022 13:30
Hala Enterprises Ltd 28-02-2022 15:30
Javedan Corporation Ltd 28-02-2022 16:00
Flying Cement Company Ltd 28-02-2022 10:00
BECO Steel Ltd 28-02-2022 11:00
Tri-Star Mutual Fund Ltd 28-02-2022 14:30
G3 Technologies Ltd 28-02-2022 12:30
Ghani Global Holdings Ltd 28-02-2022 11:30
AWT Investments Ltd-Open end 28-02-2022 12:30
ICC Industries Ltd 28-02-2022 13:00
Ghani Global Glass Ltd 28-02-2022 10:30
Ghazi Fabrics International Ltd 28-02-2022 11:00
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Ltd 28-02-2022 15:30
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 09:00
Kohinoor Power Company Ltd 28-02-2022 14:30
Wyeth Pakistan Ltd 28-02-2022 15:30
Kohinoor Industries Ltd 28-02-2022 13:00
Saritow Spinning Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 11:00
Nazir Cotton Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 10:00
TPL Corp Ltd 28-02-2022 14:00
Power Cement Ltd 28-02-2022 15:30
Burshane LPG (Pakistan) Ltd 28-02-2022 11:30
Aruj Industries Ltd 28-02-2022 11:00
Bunnys Ltd 28-02-2022 12:00
Dost Steels Ltd 28-02-2022 17:30
Unity Foods Ltd 28-02-2022 12:00
Amtex Ltd 28-02-2022 14:30
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 14:00
Gammon Pakistan Ltd 28-02-2022 11:00
Bilal Fibres Ltd 28-02-2022 10:00
The Searle Company Ltd 28-02-2022 12:00
Ruby Textile Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 14:00
Kohat Textile Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 11:00
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 28-02-2022 14:30
Cordoba Logistics & Ventures Ltd 01-03-2022 11:00
Shadman Cotton Mills Ltd 01-03-2022 11:30
Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd 01-03-2022 15:00
Ados Pakistan Ltd 01-03-2022 11:00
Jubilee Life Insurance Company Ltd 01-03-2022 10:00
Roshan Packages Ltd 01-03-2022 11:00
BankIslami Pakistan Ltd 01-03-2022 10:15
Allied Rental Modaraba 01-03-2022 09:30
Colony Textile Mills Ltd 01-03-2022 11:00
Cyan Ltd 01-03-2022 13:30
Dandot Cement Company Ltd 01-03-2022 15:30
Idrees Textile Mills Ltd 01-03-2022 11:30
Frontier Ceramics Ltd 01-03-2022 14:30
The Bank of Khyber 02-03-2022 11:00
Bata Pakistan Ltd 02-03-2022 16:00
JS Bank Ltd 02-03-2022 10:30
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd 03-03-2022 14:30
