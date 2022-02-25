ANL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-8.2%)
ASC 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-7.73%)
ASL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-6.76%)
AVN 92.55 Decreased By ▼ -7.15 (-7.17%)
BOP 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.82%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-9.33%)
FFL 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-10.16%)
FNEL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-12.13%)
GGGL 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-7.83%)
GGL 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.66%)
GTECH 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-9.65%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-9.59%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.27%)
KOSM 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-9.98%)
MLCF 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-6.11%)
PACE 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-12.15%)
PIBTL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.35%)
PRL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-7.69%)
PTC 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.09%)
SNGP 32.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-5.53%)
TELE 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-7.56%)
TPL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-7.66%)
TPLP 28.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-7.99%)
TREET 34.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-7.38%)
TRG 71.46 Decreased By ▼ -5.72 (-7.41%)
UNITY 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-7.42%)
WAVES 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-5.29%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-8.15%)
YOUW 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-11.16%)
BR100 4,421 Decreased By -170.7 (-3.72%)
BR30 15,814 Decreased By -1146.4 (-6.76%)
KSE100 43,831 Decreased By -1302.4 (-2.89%)
KSE30 17,050 Decreased By -534.1 (-3.04%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,139
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,506,450
1,12224hr
Sindh
566,505
Punjab
500,395
Balochistan
35,316
Islamabad
134,169
KPK
215,743
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 25 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
Sitara Chemical Industries Ltd       25-02-2022     16:00
Shifa International Hospitals Ltd    25-02-2022     16:00
Leiner Pak Gelatine Ltd              25-02-2022     09:30
Pakgen Power Ltd                     25-02-2022     10:30
AN Textile Mills Ltd                 25-02-2022     11:00
Lalpir Power Ltd                     25-02-2022     12:00
Pak Datacom Ltd                      25-02-2022     15:00
Murree Brewery Company Ltd           25-02-2022     09:30
Dawood Equities Ltd                  25-02-2022     11:00
Ideal Spinning Mills Ltd             25-02-2022     10:30
Modaraba Al-Mali                     25-02-2022     15:00
Mitchells Fruit Farms Ltd            25-02-2022     11:00
Invest Capital Investment Bank Ltd   25-02-2022     10:30
Escorts Investment Bank Ltd          25-02-2022     11:30
First Paramount Modaraba             25-02-2022     15:00
GlaxoS mithKline Pakistan Ltd        25-02-2022     15:00
First National Bank Modaraba         25-02-2022     17:00
AirLink Communication Ltd            25-02-2022     15:30
TPL Properties Ltd                   25-02-2022     16:30
Aisha Steel Mills Ltd                25-02-2022     16:30
Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd   25-02-2022     17:30
Sapphire Fibres Ltd                  25-02-2022     16:00
Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd           25-02-2022     11:30
Atlas Insurance Ltd                  25-02-2022     10:30
B .F. Modaraba                       25-02-2022     11:30
Popular Islamic Modaraba             25-02-2022     15:00
Oilboy Energy Ltd                    25-02-2022     11:00
Buxly Paints Ltd                     25-02-2022     11:30
SG Allied Businesses Ltd             25-02-2022     09:30
S.G. Power Ltd                       25-02-2022     10:30
Redco Textiles Ltd                   25-02-2022     11:00
Quice Food Industries Ltd            25-02-2022     11:00
Shezan International Ltd             25-02-2022     15:30
United Brands Ltd                    25-02-2022     11:30
D .M. Textile Mills Ltd              25-02-2022     14:30
Sardar Chemical Industries Ltd       25-02-2022     11:00
AKD Investment
Management Ltd-Open end              25-02-2022     14:30
Summit Bank Ltd                      25-02-2022     11:00
Zahidjee Textile Mills Ltd           25-02-2022     17:00
Sana Industries Ltd                  25-02-2022     17:00
Balochistan Glass Ltd                25-02-2022     17:30
Pace (Pakistan) Ltd                  25-02-2022     11:30
First Capital
Securities Corporation Ltd           25-02-2022     12:00
International Knitwear Ltd           25-02-2022     15:00
B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba             25-02-2022     16:45
Orient Rental Modaraba               25-02-2022     10:30
Rafhan Maize Products Ltd            25-02-2022     11:30
First Equity Modaraba                25-02-2022     15:30
TPL Insurance Ltd                    25-02-2022     11:00
Pakistan PVC Ltd                     25-02-2022     09:30
The Crescent Textile Mills Ltd       25-02-2022     10:30
Elahi Cotton Mills Ltd               25-02-2022     10:30
Emco Industries Ltd                  25-02-2022     11:00
J.A. Textile Mills Ltd               25-02-2022     09:00
Asim Textile Mills Ltd               25-02-2022     09:30
Dewan Farooqu Motors Ltd             25-02-2022     19:30
Dewan Cement Ltd                     25-02-2022     16:30
Dewan Salman Fibre Ltd               25-02-2022     17:30
Pak Leather Crafts Ltd               25-02-2022     11:00
Pervez Ahmed
Consultancy Services Ltd             25-02-2022     15:00
Dewan Automotive
Engineering Ltd                      25-02-2022     18:30
D.S. Industries Ltd                  25-02-2022     15:30
Shams Textile Mills Ltd              25-02-2022     15:30
Next Capital Ltd                     25-02-2022     11:00
Hamid Textile Mills Ltd              25-02-2022     11:00
Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd           25-02-2022     14:30
S .S .Oil Mills Ltd                  25-02-2022     11:00
First IBL Modaraba                   25-02-2022     11:00
Tariq Glass Industries Ltd           25-02-2022     11:00
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd               25-02-2022     09:30
Sitara Energy Ltd                    25-02-2022     17:00
Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd            25-02-2022     12:00
Blessed Textile Mills Ltd            25-02-2022     11:00
Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd            25-02-2022     10:00
Tri-Pack Films Ltd                   25-02-2022     10:30
Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd            26-02-2022     15:00
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd         26-02-2022     16:00
Arif Habib Corporation Ltd           26-02-2022     10:30
Crescent Fibres Ltd                  26-02-2022     10:30
Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd              26-02-2022     11:30
Suhail Jute Mills Ltd                26-02-2022     15:30
Ahmad Hassan Textile Mills Ltd       26-02-2022     11:00
Buxly Paints Ltd                     26-02-2022     11:30
TPL Trakker Ltd                      26-02-2022     11:30
Azgard Nine Ltd                      26-02-2022     11:30
Allawasaya Textile
& Finishing Mills Ltd                26-02-2022     12:30
Ghani Value Glass Ltd                26-02-2022     12:30
Ecopack Ltd                          26-02-2022     10:00
The Organic Meat
Company Company Ltd                  26-02-2022     14:00
Crescent Jute Products Ltd           26-02-2022     11:30
Ghani Glass Ltd                      26-02-2022     11:30
Arshad Energy Ltd                    28-02-2022     12:30
Khyber Tobacco Company Ltd           28-02-2022     15:00
Quetta Textile Mills Ltd             28-02-2022     11:00
Punjab Oil Mills Ltd                 28-02-2022     11:30
Hira Textile Mills Ltd               28-02-2022     10:30
Crescent Cotton Mills Ltd            28-02-2022     11:30
Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd           28-02-2022     11:00
Universal Network
Systems Ltd (G E M)                  28-02-2022     15:00
Fecto Cement Ltd                     28-02-2022     11:30
The National Silk
& Rayon Mills Ltd                    28-02-2022     10:00
Data Agro Ltd                        28-02-2022     10:30
Siddiqsons Tin P late Ltd            28-02-2022     12:00
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd          28-02-2022     14:00
Dadabhoy Cement Industries Ltd       28-02-2022     11:00
Dadabhoy Sack Ltd                    28-02-2022     11:30
Telecard Ltd                         28-02-2022     11:00
Loads Ltd                            28-02-2022     12:30
Ittefaq Iron Industries Ltd          28-02-2022     12:00
Janana De Malucho Textile Mills Ltd  28-02-2022     11:45
Shahtaj Textile Ltd                  28-02-2022     12:00
Premium Textile Mills Ltd            28-02-2022     11:30
National Investment Ltd-Open end     28-02-2022     12:30
(NITGETF) NIT Pakistan Gateway ETF   28-02-2022     12:30
Yousuf Weaving Mills Ltd             28-02-2022     10:00
Data Textiles Ltd                    28-02-2022     11:00
Service Industries Textiles Ltd      28-02-2022     11:30
Pakistan International
Bulk Terminal Ltd                    28-02-2022     13:30
Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd                28-02-2022     11:00
Centruy Insurance Company Ltd        28-02-2022     15:00
Tri-Star Power Ltd                   28-02-2022     15:00
Dar-es Salaam Textile Mills Ltd      28-02-2022     11:00
First Tri-Star Modaraba              28-02-2022     14:00
Globe Textile Mills Ltd              28-02-2022     09:00
TRG Pakistan Ltd                     28-02-2022     20:00
Salman Noman Enterprises Ltd         28-02-2022     11:00
Security Leasing Corporation Ltd     28-02-2022     11:00
Feroze 1888 Mills Ltd                28-02-2022     17:00
Nadeem Textile Mills Ltd             28-02-2022     14:30
Saudi Pak Leasing Company Ltd        28-02-2022     11:00
786 Investments Ltd                  28-02-2022     10:15
786 Investments Ltd-Open end         28-02-2022     10:15
Samin Textile Mills Ltd              28-02-2022     09:30
Clover Pakistan Ltd                  28-02-2022     12:00
Karam Ceramics Ltd                   28-02-2022     16:00
Safe Mix Concrete Ltd                28-02-2022     10:30
Hallmark Company Ltd                 28-02-2022     11:00
First National Equities Ltd          28-02-2022     14:00
Al Shaheer Corporation Ltd           28-02-2022     13:30
Hala Enterprises Ltd                 28-02-2022     15:30
Javedan Corporation Ltd              28-02-2022     16:00
Flying Cement Company Ltd            28-02-2022     10:00
BECO Steel Ltd                       28-02-2022     11:00
Tri-Star Mutual Fund Ltd             28-02-2022     14:30
G3 Technologies Ltd                  28-02-2022     12:30
Ghani Global Holdings Ltd            28-02-2022     11:30
AWT Investments Ltd-Open end         28-02-2022     12:30
ICC Industries Ltd                   28-02-2022     13:00
Ghani Global Glass Ltd               28-02-2022     10:30
Ghazi Fabrics International Ltd      28-02-2022     11:00
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Ltd         28-02-2022     15:30
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd             28-02-2022     09:00
Kohinoor Power Company Ltd           28-02-2022     14:30
Wyeth Pakistan Ltd                   28-02-2022     15:30
Kohinoor Industries Ltd              28-02-2022     13:00
Saritow Spinning Mills Ltd           28-02-2022     11:00
Nazir Cotton Mills Ltd               28-02-2022     10:00
TPL Corp Ltd                         28-02-2022     14:00
Power Cement Ltd                     28-02-2022     15:30
Burshane LPG (Pakistan) Ltd          28-02-2022     11:30
Aruj Industries Ltd                  28-02-2022     11:00
Bunnys Ltd                           28-02-2022     12:00
Dost Steels Ltd                      28-02-2022     17:30
Unity Foods Ltd                      28-02-2022     12:00
Amtex Ltd                            28-02-2022     14:30
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Ltd         28-02-2022     14:00
Gammon Pakistan Ltd                  28-02-2022     11:00
Bilal Fibres Ltd                     28-02-2022     10:00
The Searle Company Ltd               28-02-2022     12:00
Ruby Textile Mills Ltd               28-02-2022     14:00
Kohat Textile Mills Ltd              28-02-2022     11:00
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd          28-02-2022     14:30
Cordoba Logistics & Ventures Ltd     01-03-2022     11:00
Shadman Cotton Mills Ltd             01-03-2022     11:30
Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd      01-03-2022     15:00
Ados Pakistan Ltd                    01-03-2022     11:00
Jubilee Life Insurance Company Ltd   01-03-2022     10:00
Roshan Packages Ltd                  01-03-2022     11:00
BankIslami Pakistan Ltd              01-03-2022     10:15
Allied Rental Modaraba               01-03-2022     09:30
Colony Textile Mills Ltd             01-03-2022     11:00
Cyan Ltd                             01-03-2022     13:30
Dandot Cement Company Ltd            01-03-2022     15:30
Idrees Textile Mills Ltd             01-03-2022     11:30
Frontier Ceramics Ltd                01-03-2022     14:30
The Bank of Khyber                   02-03-2022     11:00
Bata Pakistan Ltd                    02-03-2022     16:00
JS Bank Ltd                          02-03-2022     10:30
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd               03-03-2022     14:30
=========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PSX BOARD MEETINGS

Comments

Comments are closed.

BOARD MEETINGS

5 essential items: continuation of subsidy allowed

Debt, liabilities hit all-time high of Rs51.724trn

Rapid industrialization objective: Tarin says govt undertaking wholesale planning

Jul-Jan CAD exceeds $11bn on higher import bill

US authorities fine Pakistan's NBP $55mn for 'money-laundering', 'compliance failures'

US has communicated to Pakistan its position: State Dept

Russia invades from three sides

HBL posts record Rs62bn PBT for 2021

Media workers’ issues: JAC forms body

PM Imran holds one-on-one meeting with Russian President Putin

Read more stories