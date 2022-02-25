KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Sitara Chemical Industries Ltd 25-02-2022 16:00 Shifa International Hospitals Ltd 25-02-2022 16:00 Leiner Pak Gelatine Ltd 25-02-2022 09:30 Pakgen Power Ltd 25-02-2022 10:30 AN Textile Mills Ltd 25-02-2022 11:00 Lalpir Power Ltd 25-02-2022 12:00 Pak Datacom Ltd 25-02-2022 15:00 Murree Brewery Company Ltd 25-02-2022 09:30 Dawood Equities Ltd 25-02-2022 11:00 Ideal Spinning Mills Ltd 25-02-2022 10:30 Modaraba Al-Mali 25-02-2022 15:00 Mitchells Fruit Farms Ltd 25-02-2022 11:00 Invest Capital Investment Bank Ltd 25-02-2022 10:30 Escorts Investment Bank Ltd 25-02-2022 11:30 First Paramount Modaraba 25-02-2022 15:00 GlaxoS mithKline Pakistan Ltd 25-02-2022 15:00 First National Bank Modaraba 25-02-2022 17:00 AirLink Communication Ltd 25-02-2022 15:30 TPL Properties Ltd 25-02-2022 16:30 Aisha Steel Mills Ltd 25-02-2022 16:30 Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd 25-02-2022 17:30 Sapphire Fibres Ltd 25-02-2022 16:00 Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd 25-02-2022 11:30 Atlas Insurance Ltd 25-02-2022 10:30 B .F. Modaraba 25-02-2022 11:30 Popular Islamic Modaraba 25-02-2022 15:00 Oilboy Energy Ltd 25-02-2022 11:00 Buxly Paints Ltd 25-02-2022 11:30 SG Allied Businesses Ltd 25-02-2022 09:30 S.G. Power Ltd 25-02-2022 10:30 Redco Textiles Ltd 25-02-2022 11:00 Quice Food Industries Ltd 25-02-2022 11:00 Shezan International Ltd 25-02-2022 15:30 United Brands Ltd 25-02-2022 11:30 D .M. Textile Mills Ltd 25-02-2022 14:30 Sardar Chemical Industries Ltd 25-02-2022 11:00 AKD Investment Management Ltd-Open end 25-02-2022 14:30 Summit Bank Ltd 25-02-2022 11:00 Zahidjee Textile Mills Ltd 25-02-2022 17:00 Sana Industries Ltd 25-02-2022 17:00 Balochistan Glass Ltd 25-02-2022 17:30 Pace (Pakistan) Ltd 25-02-2022 11:30 First Capital Securities Corporation Ltd 25-02-2022 12:00 International Knitwear Ltd 25-02-2022 15:00 B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba 25-02-2022 16:45 Orient Rental Modaraba 25-02-2022 10:30 Rafhan Maize Products Ltd 25-02-2022 11:30 First Equity Modaraba 25-02-2022 15:30 TPL Insurance Ltd 25-02-2022 11:00 Pakistan PVC Ltd 25-02-2022 09:30 The Crescent Textile Mills Ltd 25-02-2022 10:30 Elahi Cotton Mills Ltd 25-02-2022 10:30 Emco Industries Ltd 25-02-2022 11:00 J.A. Textile Mills Ltd 25-02-2022 09:00 Asim Textile Mills Ltd 25-02-2022 09:30 Dewan Farooqu Motors Ltd 25-02-2022 19:30 Dewan Cement Ltd 25-02-2022 16:30 Dewan Salman Fibre Ltd 25-02-2022 17:30 Pak Leather Crafts Ltd 25-02-2022 11:00 Pervez Ahmed Consultancy Services Ltd 25-02-2022 15:00 Dewan Automotive Engineering Ltd 25-02-2022 18:30 D.S. Industries Ltd 25-02-2022 15:30 Shams Textile Mills Ltd 25-02-2022 15:30 Next Capital Ltd 25-02-2022 11:00 Hamid Textile Mills Ltd 25-02-2022 11:00 Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd 25-02-2022 14:30 S .S .Oil Mills Ltd 25-02-2022 11:00 First IBL Modaraba 25-02-2022 11:00 Tariq Glass Industries Ltd 25-02-2022 11:00 Pakistan Petroleum Ltd 25-02-2022 09:30 Sitara Energy Ltd 25-02-2022 17:00 Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd 25-02-2022 12:00 Blessed Textile Mills Ltd 25-02-2022 11:00 Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd 25-02-2022 10:00 Tri-Pack Films Ltd 25-02-2022 10:30 Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd 26-02-2022 15:00 Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd 26-02-2022 16:00 Arif Habib Corporation Ltd 26-02-2022 10:30 Crescent Fibres Ltd 26-02-2022 10:30 Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd 26-02-2022 11:30 Suhail Jute Mills Ltd 26-02-2022 15:30 Ahmad Hassan Textile Mills Ltd 26-02-2022 11:00 Buxly Paints Ltd 26-02-2022 11:30 TPL Trakker Ltd 26-02-2022 11:30 Azgard Nine Ltd 26-02-2022 11:30 Allawasaya Textile & Finishing Mills Ltd 26-02-2022 12:30 Ghani Value Glass Ltd 26-02-2022 12:30 Ecopack Ltd 26-02-2022 10:00 The Organic Meat Company Company Ltd 26-02-2022 14:00 Crescent Jute Products Ltd 26-02-2022 11:30 Ghani Glass Ltd 26-02-2022 11:30 Arshad Energy Ltd 28-02-2022 12:30 Khyber Tobacco Company Ltd 28-02-2022 15:00 Quetta Textile Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 11:00 Punjab Oil Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 11:30 Hira Textile Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 10:30 Crescent Cotton Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 11:30 Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 11:00 Universal Network Systems Ltd (G E M) 28-02-2022 15:00 Fecto Cement Ltd 28-02-2022 11:30 The National Silk & Rayon Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 10:00 Data Agro Ltd 28-02-2022 10:30 Siddiqsons Tin P late Ltd 28-02-2022 12:00 Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 14:00 Dadabhoy Cement Industries Ltd 28-02-2022 11:00 Dadabhoy Sack Ltd 28-02-2022 11:30 Telecard Ltd 28-02-2022 11:00 Loads Ltd 28-02-2022 12:30 Ittefaq Iron Industries Ltd 28-02-2022 12:00 Janana De Malucho Textile Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 11:45 Shahtaj Textile Ltd 28-02-2022 12:00 Premium Textile Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 11:30 National Investment Ltd-Open end 28-02-2022 12:30 (NITGETF) NIT Pakistan Gateway ETF 28-02-2022 12:30 Yousuf Weaving Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 10:00 Data Textiles Ltd 28-02-2022 11:00 Service Industries Textiles Ltd 28-02-2022 11:30 Pakistan International Bulk Terminal Ltd 28-02-2022 13:30 Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 11:00 Centruy Insurance Company Ltd 28-02-2022 15:00 Tri-Star Power Ltd 28-02-2022 15:00 Dar-es Salaam Textile Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 11:00 First Tri-Star Modaraba 28-02-2022 14:00 Globe Textile Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 09:00 TRG Pakistan Ltd 28-02-2022 20:00 Salman Noman Enterprises Ltd 28-02-2022 11:00 Security Leasing Corporation Ltd 28-02-2022 11:00 Feroze 1888 Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 17:00 Nadeem Textile Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 14:30 Saudi Pak Leasing Company Ltd 28-02-2022 11:00 786 Investments Ltd 28-02-2022 10:15 786 Investments Ltd-Open end 28-02-2022 10:15 Samin Textile Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 09:30 Clover Pakistan Ltd 28-02-2022 12:00 Karam Ceramics Ltd 28-02-2022 16:00 Safe Mix Concrete Ltd 28-02-2022 10:30 Hallmark Company Ltd 28-02-2022 11:00 First National Equities Ltd 28-02-2022 14:00 Al Shaheer Corporation Ltd 28-02-2022 13:30 Hala Enterprises Ltd 28-02-2022 15:30 Javedan Corporation Ltd 28-02-2022 16:00 Flying Cement Company Ltd 28-02-2022 10:00 BECO Steel Ltd 28-02-2022 11:00 Tri-Star Mutual Fund Ltd 28-02-2022 14:30 G3 Technologies Ltd 28-02-2022 12:30 Ghani Global Holdings Ltd 28-02-2022 11:30 AWT Investments Ltd-Open end 28-02-2022 12:30 ICC Industries Ltd 28-02-2022 13:00 Ghani Global Glass Ltd 28-02-2022 10:30 Ghazi Fabrics International Ltd 28-02-2022 11:00 Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Ltd 28-02-2022 15:30 Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 09:00 Kohinoor Power Company Ltd 28-02-2022 14:30 Wyeth Pakistan Ltd 28-02-2022 15:30 Kohinoor Industries Ltd 28-02-2022 13:00 Saritow Spinning Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 11:00 Nazir Cotton Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 10:00 TPL Corp Ltd 28-02-2022 14:00 Power Cement Ltd 28-02-2022 15:30 Burshane LPG (Pakistan) Ltd 28-02-2022 11:30 Aruj Industries Ltd 28-02-2022 11:00 Bunnys Ltd 28-02-2022 12:00 Dost Steels Ltd 28-02-2022 17:30 Unity Foods Ltd 28-02-2022 12:00 Amtex Ltd 28-02-2022 14:30 Ali Asghar Textile Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 14:00 Gammon Pakistan Ltd 28-02-2022 11:00 Bilal Fibres Ltd 28-02-2022 10:00 The Searle Company Ltd 28-02-2022 12:00 Ruby Textile Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 14:00 Kohat Textile Mills Ltd 28-02-2022 11:00 Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 28-02-2022 14:30 Cordoba Logistics & Ventures Ltd 01-03-2022 11:00 Shadman Cotton Mills Ltd 01-03-2022 11:30 Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd 01-03-2022 15:00 Ados Pakistan Ltd 01-03-2022 11:00 Jubilee Life Insurance Company Ltd 01-03-2022 10:00 Roshan Packages Ltd 01-03-2022 11:00 BankIslami Pakistan Ltd 01-03-2022 10:15 Allied Rental Modaraba 01-03-2022 09:30 Colony Textile Mills Ltd 01-03-2022 11:00 Cyan Ltd 01-03-2022 13:30 Dandot Cement Company Ltd 01-03-2022 15:30 Idrees Textile Mills Ltd 01-03-2022 11:30 Frontier Ceramics Ltd 01-03-2022 14:30 The Bank of Khyber 02-03-2022 11:00 Bata Pakistan Ltd 02-03-2022 16:00 JS Bank Ltd 02-03-2022 10:30 Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd 03-03-2022 14:30 =========================================================

