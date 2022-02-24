ANL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-8.2%)
ASC 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-7.73%)
ASL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-6.76%)
AVN 92.55 Decreased By ▼ -7.15 (-7.17%)
BOP 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.82%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-9.33%)
FFL 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-10.16%)
FNEL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-12.13%)
GGGL 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-7.83%)
GGL 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.66%)
GTECH 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-9.65%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-9.59%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.27%)
KOSM 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-9.98%)
MLCF 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-6.11%)
PACE 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-12.15%)
PIBTL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.35%)
PRL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-7.69%)
PTC 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.09%)
SNGP 32.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-5.53%)
TELE 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-7.56%)
TPL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-7.66%)
TPLP 28.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-7.99%)
TREET 34.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-7.38%)
TRG 71.46 Decreased By ▼ -5.72 (-7.41%)
UNITY 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-7.42%)
WAVES 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-5.29%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-8.15%)
YOUW 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-11.16%)
BR100 4,421 Decreased By -170.7 (-3.72%)
BR30 15,814 Decreased By -1146.4 (-6.76%)
KSE100 43,831 Decreased By -1302.4 (-2.89%)
KSE30 17,050 Decreased By -534.1 (-3.04%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,114
1824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,505,328
1,45524hr
Sindh
565,975
Punjab
500,092
Balochistan
35,309
Islamabad
134,107
KPK
215,588
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan's first deaf-staffed food truck empowers hearing impaired

Reuters 24 Feb, 2022
Courtesy: Screengrab
Courtesy: Screengrab

ISLAMABAD: The bright yellow truck with a logo of a pair of spectacles perched over a luxurious moustache looks like many other food trucks that attract hungry students at a college in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad.

But when giving their order, the students begin signalling with their hands, indicating this is not an ordinary food truck.

The Abey Khao, which translates to "The Eat Guys", food truck is Pakistan's first mobile restaurant staffed entirely by deaf workers, providing an economic opportunity for them.

The food truck is the brainchild of hearing impaired family, with both parents and their two sons who are either totally or partially deaf. However, daughter Ayesha Raza can hear and she came up with the idea for Abey Khao to give opportunities for her brothers.

"The majority of the deaf youth is unemployed in Pakistan, and they face issues like language barriers, inequality and discrimination," she said. "At Abey Khao, customers embrace deaf culture and place their orders in sign language."

Pakistan's fintech NayaPay lands $13mn in early-stage funding

With diagrams showing how to say simple phrases in sign language, the food truck is not only providing employment but helping to bridge communication gaps between deaf people and the hearing community, she said.

"We should create our own path through entrepreneurship, no matter how small it is, because we value our dignity as independent living beings more than anything else," said Sheikh Faizan, Ayesha's brother, using sign language.

Parked on the campus of Millennium Universal College, students gather for sizzling meat sandwiches and french fries, signalling their orders with their hands.

"Normally, whenever we meet anyone who is deaf, we don't know how to communicate with them. They have placed a cue card here in front of their van which is very helpful for everyone when we want to place an order," said student Misal Shahzad.

Islamabad yellow truck The Eat Guys Abey Khao Millennium Universal College Misal Shahzad.

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan's first deaf-staffed food truck empowers hearing impaired

More than 40 Ukraine soldiers, nearly 10 civilians killed

Carnage for equities: PSX's KSE-100 tumbles nearly 1,200 points

US says Pakistan communicated of Washington's position on Russia

Bitcoin dives to lowest in a month after Russia invades Ukraine

Israeli strikes kill six near Damascus: monitor

Speculation over PM's visit to Russia 'misplaced': Fawad Chaudhry

China says 'closely watching' Ukraine situation after Russian attack

Pakistan's fintech NayaPay lands $13mn in early-stage funding

Cement manufacturers, industries: SC rejects stay order plea against CCP orders

Barter trade with Iran, Afghanistan: Govt is all set to amend Export, Import Policy Order

Read more stories