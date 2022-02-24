ANL 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-7.66%)
European stocks plunge 3%, in correction territory after Russia attacks Ukraine

Reuters 24 Feb, 2022

European stocks plunged 3% on Thursday as investors dumped riskier assets after Russia attacked Ukraine, raising fears that a war in Europe will fuel higher inflation and derail economic growth.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 2.9% - hitting its lowest since May 2021 while marking a correction or 10% decline from its January record high.

The German DAX fell 3.7% to March 2021 lows, bearing the biggest brunt of the sell-off on fears over the country's heavy reliance on energy supplies from Russia.

Oil crosses $100 for first time since 2014 on Ukraine attacks

A surge in oil prices helped limit losses on the UK's commodity-heavy FTSE 100, which fell 2.4%.

Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its south coast on Thursday, officials and media said, after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation.

The United States and its allies will impose "severe sanctions" on Russia, US President Joe Biden said.

Europe's oil & gas index fell the least among sectors, down 1.2% as oil prices surged about 6%, pushing Brent crude past $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014.

European banks most exposed to Russia including Austria's Raiffeisen Bank, UniCredit and Societe Generale dropped between 5% and 6.6%, while the wider banking index fell 4.2%.

Russian ground forces cross into Ukraine: Kyiv

Technology and travel & leisure were among the other top decliners. Futures tracking New York's S&P 500 fell 2.0% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 dropped 2.6%.

khalid ismail Feb 24, 2022 01:53pm
@Sidhu Paji, Only those people got knowledge who got brain and indians born without brain with empty upper chamber ,so don't jump in serious discussion without any knowledge and without to know any statistics. Please please
