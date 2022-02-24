Ukraine central bank bans FX purchases on interbank market, fixes hryvnia rate

MOSCOW: Ukraine's central bank has banned foreign currency purchases on the interbank market and fixed the official hryvnia exchange rate on Feb. 24, Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko said on Thursday as Ukrainian assets suffered after Russian forces invaded Ukraine.

Russian central bank to start FX intervention as rouble skids to record low

Shevchenko said foreign currency sales would not be limited. He said the bank was prohibiting the issuance of cash in foreign currency and limiting cash withdrawals from accounts to 100,000 hryvnia ($3,356.67) a day.