ANL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-8.13%)
ASC 12.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-7.21%)
ASL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.34%)
AVN 93.01 Decreased By ▼ -6.69 (-6.71%)
BOP 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.18%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-8.8%)
FFL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-7.65%)
FNEL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-12.13%)
GGGL 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-7.76%)
GGL 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.66%)
GTECH 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-9.09%)
HUMNL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.85%)
KEL 3.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.35%)
KOSM 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-9.98%)
MLCF 32.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-5.67%)
PACE 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-11.39%)
PIBTL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.62%)
PRL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-7.69%)
PTC 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.11%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.3%)
SNGP 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-5.18%)
TELE 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-7.56%)
TPL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-7.66%)
TPLP 28.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-7.99%)
TREET 34.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-7.38%)
TRG 71.46 Decreased By ▼ -5.72 (-7.41%)
UNITY 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-7.42%)
WAVES 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-5.15%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-9.24%)
YOUW 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-10.47%)
BR100 4,432 Decreased By -159.6 (-3.48%)
BR30 15,889 Decreased By -1072 (-6.32%)
KSE100 43,863 Decreased By -1270 (-2.81%)
KSE30 17,061 Decreased By -522.6 (-2.97%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,114
1824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,505,328
1,45524hr
Sindh
565,975
Punjab
500,092
Balochistan
35,309
Islamabad
134,107
KPK
215,588
China stocks close lower as Russia attacks Ukraine

Reuters 24 Feb, 2022

SHANGHAI: China stocks ended lower on Thursday, tracking a sell-off in global equities after Russia invaded Ukraine with strikes on major cities.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 2% to 4,529.32, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.7% to 3,429.96.

** Russian forces fired missiles at several Ukrainian cities and landed troops on its south coast on Thursday, officials and media said, after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation in the east.

** China reiterated a call for all parties involved in the situation in Ukraine to exercise restraint and rejected a foreign journalist's description of Russia's actions as an invasion.

China stocks fall, Hong Kong slumps most in five months on Ukraine crisis

** "Asian stock markets generally recorded significant losses today, and the worsening situation in Ukraine further impacted financial markets," said Kenny Ng, a securities strategist at China Everbright Securities International.

** China will keep the real estate market stable and step up coordination and precision of property policies this year, the country's housing minister said.

** The real estate subindex eased 1.5%, while the financial subindex retreated 2%.

** Consumer staples slid 2.7%, while information technology stocks dropped 2.2%.

** Oil stocks rose against a broader market slump on global supply concerns, with China Oilfield Services and PetroChina up 8.8% and 4.2%, respectively.

** "The simple strategy is to bet on a spike in inflation, that means buying oil and agricultural products," said Yuan Yuwei, partner at Water Wisdom Asset Management in Hang Zhou. "China will likely boost support to sectors, such as agriculture, semiconductors and new energy."

** Coal miners ended 1.2% lower. China said on Thursday it has set price guide for benchmark thermal coal to cool rally.

** The escalating geopolitical tensions sent the defence subindex 0.8% higher.

China stocks

