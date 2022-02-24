ANL 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-6.09%)
ASC 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.73%)
ASL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.63%)
AVN 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.20 (-5.22%)
BOP 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.79%)
CNERGY 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-6.87%)
FFL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4%)
FNEL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.45%)
GGGL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.63%)
GGL 18.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-6.56%)
GTECH 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-7.98%)
HUMNL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.84%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.96%)
KOSM 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-6.33%)
MLCF 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.77%)
PACE 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-8.86%)
PIBTL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.17%)
PRL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-5.46%)
PTC 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.74%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
SNGP 33.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-4.38%)
TELE 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-7.43%)
TPL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-7.66%)
TPLP 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-6.02%)
TREET 34.84 Decreased By ▼ -2.56 (-6.84%)
TRG 71.70 Decreased By ▼ -5.48 (-7.1%)
UNITY 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.39%)
WAVES 14.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.55%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-7.07%)
YOUW 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-7.71%)
BR100 4,479 Decreased By -112.2 (-2.44%)
BR30 16,094 Decreased By -866.1 (-5.11%)
KSE100 44,277 Decreased By -855.6 (-1.9%)
KSE30 17,238 Decreased By -346.1 (-1.97%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,114
1824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,505,328
1,45524hr
Sindh
565,975
Punjab
500,092
Balochistan
35,309
Islamabad
134,107
KPK
215,588
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India's IOC buys first Russian Urals crude in 2 years

Reuters 24 Feb, 2022

SINGAPORE: Indian Oil Corp, the country's top refiner, has bought Russian Urals crude for the first time in two years, after spot differentials slumped, according to trade sources and Refinitiv data.

The opportunity for India to buy the Russian flagship grade that typically heads to Europe arose after its discount to global benchmark Brent fell to the widest since 2020, hit by rising tension between Russia and the West over Ukraine.

In a tender seeking high-sulphur oil, IOC bought 2 million barrels of Urals crude from European traders Vitol and Trafigura, which will be delivered in April, the sources said.

Urals crude was last imported by IOC at its Paradip port in April 2020, Refinitiv's trade flows data showed.

Oil crosses $100 for first time since 2014 on Ukraine attacks

In addition to Urals, IOC also bought 2 million barrels of Abu Dhabi Upper Zakum crude from ExxonMobil and 1 million barrels of Iraqi Basra Heavy crude from Trafigura, trade sources said.

Brent oil Indian Oil Corp Urals crude

Comments

1000 characters

India's IOC buys first Russian Urals crude in 2 years

Arrival in Russia: PM accorded red carpet welcome

Low diesel stocks cause concerns

Strategic reserves: Govt to purchase 0.3m tons of sugar from mills

Israeli strike kills three Syrian soldiers near Damascus: state media

Pakistan's fintech NayaPay lands $13mn in early-stage funding

Barter trade with Iran, Afghanistan: Govt is all set to amend Export, Import Policy Order

BPS 1 to 19 employees: MoF grants 15pc disparity reduction allowance

Cement manufacturers, industries: SC rejects stay order plea against CCP orders

Opposition steps up efforts aimed at ousting govt

IT ministry urges PM to withdraw or review PECA ordinance

Read more stories