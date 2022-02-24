PSX's KSE-100 tumbles over 900 points after Russia authorises military operation in Ukraine

Pakistan stocks felt the effects of Russia's 'special military operation' in Ukraine as the benchmark KSE-100 tumbled more than 900 points (over 2%) in early-morning trade before posting a slight recovery.

At the time of this report, the benchmark index was hovering around 44,398.24, still down 734.68 points or 1.63%.

Investors at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) reacted after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a military operation in eastern Ukraine on Thursday in what appeared to be the start of war in Europe over Russia's demands for an end to NATO's eastward expansion.

The development pushed oil over $100, raising inflationary concerns for a net-importer like Pakistan. Oil breached $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 as Russia moved troops into Ukraine, sparking concerns that a war in Europe could disrupt global energy supplies.

“Investors are reacting to the impact of Russia-Ukraine escalation," said Tahir Abbas, Head of Research at Arif Habib Limited (AHL). “Globally, it is very concerning, as in Europe this is the first such escalation after World War II. For Pakistan, rising oil prices will add pressure on the external front,” he added.

KSE-100 posts recovery, up 0.27%

Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is also currently in Russia, having reached for a two-day visit during which he is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with Putin and other officials.

PM Imran was received by Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov upon reaching Moscow, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a Twitter post.

A delegation of ministers is also accompanying the premier.

This is an intra-day market update