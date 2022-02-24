ANL 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-6.02%)
ASC 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.23%)
ASL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.27%)
AVN 95.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.70 (-4.71%)
BOP 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
CNERGY 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-6.34%)
FFL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.11%)
FNEL 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.65%)
GGGL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.18%)
GGL 18.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-6.61%)
GTECH 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-5.65%)
HUMNL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.88%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.66%)
KOSM 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.87%)
MLCF 32.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.51%)
PACE 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.57%)
PIBTL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.17%)
PRL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.23%)
PTC 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.74%)
SILK 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.15%)
SNGP 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-4.33%)
TELE 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-7.1%)
TPL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-6.69%)
TPLP 29.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-5.82%)
TREET 35.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.28%)
TRG 71.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-6.97%)
UNITY 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.84%)
WAVES 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.81%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-7.07%)
YOUW 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.51%)
BR100 4,484 Decreased By -107.5 (-2.34%)
BR30 16,163 Decreased By -797.6 (-4.7%)
KSE100 44,333 Decreased By -799.5 (-1.77%)
KSE30 17,245 Decreased By -339 (-1.93%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,114
1824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,505,328
1,45524hr
Sindh
565,975
Punjab
500,092
Balochistan
35,309
Islamabad
134,107
KPK
215,588
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Nadal rolls in Acapulco for best career start

AFP 24 Feb, 2022

ACAPULCO: Rafael Nadal achieved his best start to an ATP Tour season on Tuesday, improving to 12-0 this year by defeating Stefan Kozlov to reach the Mexican Open quarter-finals.

The 35-year-old Spanish left-hander eliminated the US lucky loser 6-0, 6-3, advancing to a Thursday matchup against 39th-ranked American Tommy Paul, whom he has never played before.

"Always it's important to win as quick as possible, but the most important thing is to win," Nadal said. "Tonight has been straight sets. That's great news and I'll try to be ready for tomorrow again against a tough opponent."

The victory kept Nadal unbeaten over a dozen matches in 2022, his best career start to any year, surpassing the 11-0 run in 2014 that ended with a loss to Swiss Stan Wawrinka in the Australian Open final.

Nadal won his men's record 21st Grand Slam title at last month's Australian Open, breaking the career mark of 20 Slam crowns he had shared with Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

World number five Nadal, seeking his 91st career ATP title and fourth Acapulco crown, also won a warm-up tournament last month in Melbourne.

Nadal broke for a 2-0 lead when Kozlov netted a backhand and broke again on forehand smashes in the fourth and sixth games to sweep the opening set in 32 minutes.

Another forehand smash to break put Nadal ahead 3-1 in the second set but Kozlov broke back within 4-3 when Nadal netted a backhand volley.

Kozlov handed back the break in the next game on a botched backhand and Nadal held serve once more to advance after 76 minutes.

"A little bit of a strange match," Nadal said. "Kozlov has a different style than most other players, so you need to be very careful.

"Sometimes you are able to win points in a row, but then if you start to play at his rhythm, it's very difficult because he has great control from the baseline and he's very smart."

Medvedev advances

Reigning US Open champion Daniil Medvedev, whom Nadal rallied past in five sets in the Australian Open final, beat Spain's 68th-ranked Pablo Andujar 6-1, 6-2 to continue his quest for the world number one ranking.

"It's pretty tough conditions, quite humid. Even if we play at night it's quite hot," second-ranked Medvedev said. "The faster the matches, the better you're going to feel for the next one."

Medvedev and Nadal could meet in a Friday semi-final.

If Medvedev wins the Acapulco title, he will overtake Djokovic atop the rankings no matter how the Serbian star fares this week at Dubai.

Medvedev would become the 27th player to reach world number one and only the third Russian, joining Yevgeny Kafelnikov (1999) and Marat Safin (2000-01).

The last player outside of Djokovic, Nadal, Federer and Britain's Andy Murray to sit atop the rankings was American Andy Roddick in February 2004.

Rafael Nadal

Comments

1000 characters

Nadal rolls in Acapulco for best career start

Arrival in Russia: PM accorded red carpet welcome

Opposition steps up efforts aimed at ousting govt

Low diesel stocks cause concerns

IT ministry urges PM to withdraw or review PECA ordinance

Strategic reserves: Govt to purchase 0.3m tons of sugar from mills

Barter trade with Iran, Afghanistan: Govt is all set to amend Export, Import Policy Order

BPS 1 to 19 employees: MoF grants 15pc disparity reduction allowance

Cement manufacturers, industries: SC rejects stay order plea against CCP orders

Online defamation: CPJ for revoking enacted ordinance immediately

Transmission service: PMTCL demands early payment of Rs12bn dues

Read more stories