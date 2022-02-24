ANL 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-6.02%)
ASC 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.53%)
ASL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.27%)
AVN 95.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.70 (-4.71%)
BOP 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
CNERGY 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-6.34%)
FFL 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.08%)
FNEL 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.65%)
GGGL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.18%)
GGL 18.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-6.81%)
GTECH 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-5.65%)
HUMNL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.29%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.66%)
KOSM 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.35%)
MLCF 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.77%)
PACE 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.57%)
PIBTL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.17%)
PRL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.23%)
PTC 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.74%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.94%)
SNGP 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-4.33%)
TELE 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.84%)
TPL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.34%)
TPLP 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-5.86%)
TREET 35.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.28%)
TRG 71.74 Decreased By ▼ -5.44 (-7.05%)
UNITY 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.84%)
WAVES 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.81%)
WTL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-6.52%)
YOUW 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-5.65%)
BR100 4,484 Decreased By -107.7 (-2.35%)
BR30 16,168 Decreased By -792.7 (-4.67%)
KSE100 44,328 Decreased By -804.7 (-1.78%)
KSE30 17,242 Decreased By -342.6 (-1.95%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,114
1824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,505,328
1,45524hr
Sindh
565,975
Punjab
500,092
Balochistan
35,309
Islamabad
134,107
KPK
215,588
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold jumps over 2% as Russia attacks Ukraine

Reuters 24 Feb, 2022

Gold prices on Thursday jumped over 2% to their highest in more than a year as investors rushed to safe havens after Russian forces invaded Ukraine in what could be the start of war in Europe.

Spot gold jumped 1.9% to $1,943.86 per ounce by 0428 GMT, its highest level since early Jan. 2021. US gold futures climbed 2% to $1,949.20.

Russian forces fired missiles at several Ukrainian cities and landed troops on its south coast, officials and media said, after President Vladimir Putin authorised a military operation in eastern Ukraine.

In a tweet, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Russia has launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine and is targeting cities with weapons strikes.

Spot gold may fall into $1,879-$1,886 range

Gold has risen about 8% in February so far and is set for its best monthly gain since July 2020.

"Gold is coming back into its own as a haven asset and I do not rule out new all-time highs in prices in the weeks ahead," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA in a note.

Global stocks and US bond yields dived, while the dollar and oil prices rocketed higher.

"Any sanctions the West puts in place aren't really going to affect Russia in the way the West is hoping ... the West is on the back foot here and that's another good reason why gold is rising because it's a true risk-off environment," said Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at City Index.

Spot silver gained 1.6% to $24.91 per ounce, platinum rose 0.5% to $1,097.01 and palladium jumped 2% to $2,530.42.

Gold bullion Gold Spot

Comments

1000 characters

Gold jumps over 2% as Russia attacks Ukraine

Arrival in Russia: PM accorded red carpet welcome

Opposition steps up efforts aimed at ousting govt

Low diesel stocks cause concerns

IT ministry urges PM to withdraw or review PECA ordinance

Strategic reserves: Govt to purchase 0.3m tons of sugar from mills

Barter trade with Iran, Afghanistan: Govt is all set to amend Export, Import Policy Order

BPS 1 to 19 employees: MoF grants 15pc disparity reduction allowance

Cement manufacturers, industries: SC rejects stay order plea against CCP orders

Online defamation: CPJ for revoking enacted ordinance immediately

Transmission service: PMTCL demands early payment of Rs12bn dues

Read more stories