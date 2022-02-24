ANL 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-6.09%)
ASC 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.9%)
ASL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.63%)
AVN 94.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.80 (-4.81%)
BOP 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.41%)
CNERGY 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.81%)
FFL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.11%)
FNEL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.16%)
GGGL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.8%)
GGL 18.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-6.81%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.66%)
HUMNL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.74%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.66%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.11%)
MLCF 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.77%)
PACE 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.32%)
PIBTL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.03%)
PRL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.23%)
PTC 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.74%)
SILK 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.15%)
SNGP 33.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-4.35%)
TELE 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.84%)
TPL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-6.69%)
TPLP 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-5.56%)
TREET 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-6.15%)
TRG 71.77 Decreased By ▼ -5.41 (-7.01%)
UNITY 26.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-3.91%)
WAVES 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.81%)
WTL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-6.52%)
YOUW 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-5.65%)
BR100 4,487 Decreased By -104.2 (-2.27%)
BR30 16,177 Decreased By -783.9 (-4.62%)
KSE100 44,351 Decreased By -782 (-1.73%)
KSE30 17,244 Decreased By -340 (-1.93%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,114
1824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,505,328
1,45524hr
Sindh
565,975
Punjab
500,092
Balochistan
35,309
Islamabad
134,107
KPK
215,588
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Online defamation: CPJ for revoking enacted ordinance immediately

CPJ Updated 24 Feb, 2022

NEW YORK: Pakistan authorities must immediately revoke a recently enacted ordinance that further criminalizes freedom of expression in the country, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said Tuesday. On Sunday, February 20, President Arif Alvi enacted amendments to the 2016 Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, increasing the prison term for online defamation on social media platforms from three to five years, following an expedited trial that would conclude “preferably not later than six months of taking cognizance of the case,” according to news reports and a copy of the ordinance, which CPJ reviewed.

The amendments allow any member of the public to make a complaint and empower police to arrest suspects without warrants, according to those sources, which said that suspects arrested under the law will not be entitled to bail.

In a press conference, Law Minister Farogh Naseem said the ordinance would not be used to gag the media, and that criticism would be allowed so long as it does not constitute “fake news.”

“Pakistan’s recently amended defamation ordinance marks a dangerous escalation of the government’s ability to silence critical voices and curb press freedom online,” said Steven Butler, CPJ’s Asia programme coordinator, in Washington, D.C. “Pakistan authorities must immediately revoke the ordinance, which would allow the government to imprison people for what it deems to be unacceptable speech.”

President Alvi promulgates ordinance amending Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act

The ordinance amends a section of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, pertaining to the publication of information that harms the “reputation or privacy of a natural person.” The new ordinance, officially titled the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Ordinance, 2022, also expands the definition of a “person” to include any company, association, group of people, or government body, including the military and judiciary.

The Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, created broad crimes related to the “glorification” of terrorist offences and “cyber-terrorism,” and criminalized “spoofing,” or running a website or sending information with a “counterfeit source.”

CPJ has repeatedly documented how the law has been used to detain, investigate, and harass journalists in retaliation for their work.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry did not immediately respond to CPJ’s request for comment sent via messaging app.

CPJ President Arif Alvi Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act Online defamation Law Minister Farogh Naseem

Comments

1000 characters

Online defamation: CPJ for revoking enacted ordinance immediately

Arrival in Russia: PM accorded red carpet welcome

Opposition steps up efforts aimed at ousting govt

Low diesel stocks cause concerns

IT ministry urges PM to withdraw or review PECA ordinance

Strategic reserves: Govt to purchase 0.3m tons of sugar from mills

Barter trade with Iran, Afghanistan: Govt is all set to amend Export, Import Policy Order

BPS 1 to 19 employees: MoF grants 15pc disparity reduction allowance

Cement manufacturers, industries: SC rejects stay order plea against CCP orders

Transmission service: PMTCL demands early payment of Rs12bn dues

Read more stories