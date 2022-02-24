Fazl meets Chaudhry brothers

LAHORE: Chief of his own faction of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, JUI-F, and Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman along with his son Asad Mahmood called on the President of Pakistan Muslim League-Q Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi at their residence, here Wednesday and discussed in detail prevailing political issues.

Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, MNAs Salik Hussain, Hussain Elahi and Shafay Hussain were also present. Political situation in the country and issues of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting, sources said, adding: “PDM Head sought support of PML-Q in the no-trust motion against PTI government.”

