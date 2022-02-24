Security forces kill 10 terrorists in Balochistan operation

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have killed 10 terrorists including a terrorist commander in an operation conducted in Hoshab, Balochistan

According to an Inter Services Public Relation statement, Security Forces conducted an operation to apprehend externally sponsored enemies of peace in Balochistan on 23 February 2022, based on information of the presence of terrorists’ Camp and hideout in general area Hoshab, Balochistan.

“Once the troops started cordoning the area, terrorists tried to flee their hideout and opened indiscriminate fire whereby, a heavy exchange of fire ensued. Resultantly, 10 terrorists including terrorist Commander Master Asif alias Mukesh, killed in an exchange of fire,” said the ISPR statement.

According to ISPR, these terrorists were involved in recent firing and attack on security forces incidents in Turbat and Pasni areas.

In addition, a huge cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered which was planned for use against security forces, it added.

The ISPR statement said the operations to eliminate perpetrators of terrorist acts will continue and they will not be allowed to sabotage peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.