NAB to initiate 20 inquiries

Recorder Report 24 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday decided to initiate 20 corruption inquiries against various personalities including Muhammad Ashfaq Khan, former director Pakistan Railways.

The decision to this effect was taken in the NAB Executive Board Meeting (EBM) presided over by Chairman NAB former Justice Javed Iqbal and attended by Zahir Shah, Deputy Chairman NAB, Syed Asghar Haider, Prosecutor General Accountability, Masood Alam Khan, Director General, Operations Division NAB, and other senior officers of the bureau, a senior official of anti-graft body said.

The official said the EBM authorised conducting of 20 inquiries against various personalities including Qaiser Riaz Cheema, Muhammad Azhar, Malik Deen, Muhammad Nawaz Khan, Ahmed Saeed, Shahnawaz Yasin and others, Messers Nova City Developers/Partners/Directors, Junaid Afzal, Aamir Saleem Khan, Bilal Bin Ishaq, Muhammad Abbas, Qasim Shahzad and others, Mahrukh Waheed, owner/director Joint Testing private service limited, Nadeem Iftikhar, Khurram Iftikhar, Shahzad Iftikhar, Messers Amtex Limited, Messers Shama Exports, and others.

The bureau also approved conducting inquires against Waqas Ali, chief operating officer/director Messers Top Notch World Technologies, Lahore and others, Muhammad Junaid, chief operating officer, Messers Life Style Development, SMC, Private Limited and others, Muhammad Sadaqat Nazar Ali Khan and others, Romana Nasir, Shahab Anwar, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, Muzaffar Ali Sheikh, Ghulam Kubra, Shaukat Hussain, deputy manager, Forest department, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Shahzad Dawood, Akhtar Nawaz Khan, Adil Khan, Haji Ali Muhammad and Sons and inquiry against Gohram Bugti, MPA, Balochistan Assembly was authorised.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

