Country pursuing independent foreign policy: Speaker

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser said that the foreign policy of Pakistan is independent and it revolves around protecting her own socio-economic interests.

Pakistan always desires peace with its neighbours as peace is the only recipe for socio-economic development in the region. Regional prosperity and economic stability is interlinked with regional peace, the speaker expressed these views, while addressing the inaugural session of Regional Dialogue 2022 “South Asia: Emerging Opportunities and Challenges” organised by the Institute of Regional Studies Islamabad (IRSI) in Islamabad on Wednesday.

He said that Afghanistan has been passing through a challenging time in her history and it is incumbent upon all the stakeholders to support peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He said that masses in Afghanistan need support of the international community for revival of trade and business in the country.

Qaiser said that the situation in Afghanistan can be volatile, if not taken care of by world nations.

While talking about the performance of the executive committee of the Pakistan-Afghanistan Parliamentary Friendship Group, the speaker said that this committee is working to translate the challenges in Afghanistan into opportunities as parliamentary contribution is vital for reviving peace with all its neighbours. He said that the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Russia indicates the efforts of Pakistan for regional integration and connectivity.

While appreciating the role of academia and scholars input, he sought the suggestions of well-researched proposals of research institutes to make foreign policy of Pakistan more vibrant and proactive.

Ambassador Nadeem Riaz, president of the Institute of Regional Studies said that the situation in the neighbouring countries of Pakistan is challenging and these challenges can be transformed into opportunities with research and vision.

Dr Neil’s Hegewisch, country Director Friedrich Ebert Stiftung Pakistan (FES) said that regional prosperity is interlinked with universal health and education for all.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022