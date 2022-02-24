ANL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.81%)
Recorder Report 24 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (February 23, 2022).

=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-2              Chemroad       Disc Base      Safan Marine       21-02-2022
                  Queen          Oil            Services
OP-3              Celsius        Disc           Alpine Marine      22-02-2022
                  Montreal       Chemical       Services
B-1               Star           Load           East Wind
                  Ploeg          Ethanol        Shipping Company   21-02-2022
B-2               Jeil           Load           East Wind
                  Crystal        Ethanol        Shipping Company   21-02-2022
B-5               Vimc           Load           Ocean Services     22-02-2022
                  Green          Clinkers        Pvt. Ltd
B-6/B-7           Long Beach     Disc Load      Riazeda            19-02-2022
                  Trader         Container      Pvt. Ltd
B-11/B-10         Kaley          Disc           Pakistan National
                                 Urea           Shipping Corp.    21-02-2022
B-11/B-12         Seagull        Disc           Pakistan National
                                 Wheat          Shipping Corp.     18-02-2022
B-13/B-14         Amoy           Load           Crystal Sea        16-02-2022
                  Dream          Clinkers       Services
B-14/B-15         Alcyone        Load           Ocean              21-02-2022
                  1              Clinkers       Services
B-16/B-17         Sheng          Disc General   Legend Shipping
                  Wanghai        Cargo          & Logistic         20-02-2022
Nmb-2             Piyam          Load           Al Fiazan          19-02-2022
                                 Rice           International
Nmb-2             Khaledi        Load           Al Fiazan          19-02-2022
                  2               Rice          International
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20              Hai            Load           Shipshape          17-02-2022
                  Phuong Glory   Rice           Pvt. Ltd
B-21              Wind           Load General   Project            21-02-2022
                  S              Cargo          Shipping
B-25/B-24         Nz             Disc General   Asia Marine        22-02-2022
                  Shanghai       Cargo          Pvt. Ltd
B-26/B-27         OOCL           Disc Load      OOCL Pakistan      21-02-2022
                  Charleston      Container      Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-2/3         Xin            Disc Load      Cosco              21-02-2022
                  Hong Kong      Container      Shipping Lines
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Long Beach Trader 23-02-2022     Disc Load                    Riazeda Pvt.Ltd
                                 Container
Sheng Wanghai     23-02-2022     Disc General                 Legend Shipping
                                 Cargo                             & Logistic
Oocl Charleston   23-02-2022     Disc Load                      OOCL Pakistan
                                 Container                           Pvt. Ltd
Chemroad Queen    23-02-2022     Disc. Base                      Safan Marine
                                 Oil                                 Services
Amoy Dream        23-02-2022     Load                             Crystal Sea
                                 Clinkers                            Services
Wind S            23-02-2022     Load General                Project Shipping
                                 Cargo
Nz Shanghai       23-02-2022     Disc General                     Asia Marine
                                 Cargo                               Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Pvt Dawn          23-02-2022     L/7000 Molasses            Eastwind Shipping
                                                                  Company Ltd
M.T.Quetta        23-02-2022     D/73000 Crude              Pakistan National
                                  Oil                              Ship.Corpt
Diyala            23-02-2022     D/L Container                X-Press Feeders
                                                              Shipping Agency
Kota Megah        23-02-2022     D/L Container                  Pacific Delta
                                                           Shipping (Pvt) Ltd
As Clementina     24-02-2022     D/L Container                       Oceansea
                                                             Shipping Pvt Ltd
Hyundai Bangkok   24-02-2022     D/L Container                  United Marine
                                                             Agencies Pvt Ltd
Tsingtao Express  24-02-2022     D/L Container                    Hapag-Lloyd
                                                           Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
Arman 10          24-02-2022     D/L Container                      Tradelink
                                                                International
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Mol Generosity    23-02-2022     Container Ship                             -
LCT Jewaher 1     23-02-2022     General Cargo                              -
M.T Lahore        23-02-2022     Tanker                                     -
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

