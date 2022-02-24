KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (February 23, 2022).

============================================================================= ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-2 Chemroad Disc Base Safan Marine 21-02-2022 Queen Oil Services OP-3 Celsius Disc Alpine Marine 22-02-2022 Montreal Chemical Services B-1 Star Load East Wind Ploeg Ethanol Shipping Company 21-02-2022 B-2 Jeil Load East Wind Crystal Ethanol Shipping Company 21-02-2022 B-5 Vimc Load Ocean Services 22-02-2022 Green Clinkers Pvt. Ltd B-6/B-7 Long Beach Disc Load Riazeda 19-02-2022 Trader Container Pvt. Ltd B-11/B-10 Kaley Disc Pakistan National Urea Shipping Corp. 21-02-2022 B-11/B-12 Seagull Disc Pakistan National Wheat Shipping Corp. 18-02-2022 B-13/B-14 Amoy Load Crystal Sea 16-02-2022 Dream Clinkers Services B-14/B-15 Alcyone Load Ocean 21-02-2022 1 Clinkers Services B-16/B-17 Sheng Disc General Legend Shipping Wanghai Cargo & Logistic 20-02-2022 Nmb-2 Piyam Load Al Fiazan 19-02-2022 Rice International Nmb-2 Khaledi Load Al Fiazan 19-02-2022 2 Rice International ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-20 Hai Load Shipshape 17-02-2022 Phuong Glory Rice Pvt. Ltd B-21 Wind Load General Project 21-02-2022 S Cargo Shipping B-25/B-24 Nz Disc General Asia Marine 22-02-2022 Shanghai Cargo Pvt. Ltd B-26/B-27 OOCL Disc Load OOCL Pakistan 21-02-2022 Charleston Container Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Saptl-2/3 Xin Disc Load Cosco 21-02-2022 Hong Kong Container Shipping Lines ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Long Beach Trader 23-02-2022 Disc Load Riazeda Pvt.Ltd Container Sheng Wanghai 23-02-2022 Disc General Legend Shipping Cargo & Logistic Oocl Charleston 23-02-2022 Disc Load OOCL Pakistan Container Pvt. Ltd Chemroad Queen 23-02-2022 Disc. Base Safan Marine Oil Services Amoy Dream 23-02-2022 Load Crystal Sea Clinkers Services Wind S 23-02-2022 Load General Project Shipping Cargo Nz Shanghai 23-02-2022 Disc General Asia Marine Cargo Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Pvt Dawn 23-02-2022 L/7000 Molasses Eastwind Shipping Company Ltd M.T.Quetta 23-02-2022 D/73000 Crude Pakistan National Oil Ship.Corpt Diyala 23-02-2022 D/L Container X-Press Feeders Shipping Agency Kota Megah 23-02-2022 D/L Container Pacific Delta Shipping (Pvt) Ltd As Clementina 24-02-2022 D/L Container Oceansea Shipping Pvt Ltd Hyundai Bangkok 24-02-2022 D/L Container United Marine Agencies Pvt Ltd Tsingtao Express 24-02-2022 D/L Container Hapag-Lloyd Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd Arman 10 24-02-2022 D/L Container Tradelink International ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Mol Generosity 23-02-2022 Container Ship - LCT Jewaher 1 23-02-2022 General Cargo - M.T Lahore 23-02-2022 Tanker - =============================================================================

