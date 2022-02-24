Markets
Shipping Intelligence
24 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (February 23, 2022).
=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-2 Chemroad Disc Base Safan Marine 21-02-2022
Queen Oil Services
OP-3 Celsius Disc Alpine Marine 22-02-2022
Montreal Chemical Services
B-1 Star Load East Wind
Ploeg Ethanol Shipping Company 21-02-2022
B-2 Jeil Load East Wind
Crystal Ethanol Shipping Company 21-02-2022
B-5 Vimc Load Ocean Services 22-02-2022
Green Clinkers Pvt. Ltd
B-6/B-7 Long Beach Disc Load Riazeda 19-02-2022
Trader Container Pvt. Ltd
B-11/B-10 Kaley Disc Pakistan National
Urea Shipping Corp. 21-02-2022
B-11/B-12 Seagull Disc Pakistan National
Wheat Shipping Corp. 18-02-2022
B-13/B-14 Amoy Load Crystal Sea 16-02-2022
Dream Clinkers Services
B-14/B-15 Alcyone Load Ocean 21-02-2022
1 Clinkers Services
B-16/B-17 Sheng Disc General Legend Shipping
Wanghai Cargo & Logistic 20-02-2022
Nmb-2 Piyam Load Al Fiazan 19-02-2022
Rice International
Nmb-2 Khaledi Load Al Fiazan 19-02-2022
2 Rice International
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20 Hai Load Shipshape 17-02-2022
Phuong Glory Rice Pvt. Ltd
B-21 Wind Load General Project 21-02-2022
S Cargo Shipping
B-25/B-24 Nz Disc General Asia Marine 22-02-2022
Shanghai Cargo Pvt. Ltd
B-26/B-27 OOCL Disc Load OOCL Pakistan 21-02-2022
Charleston Container Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-2/3 Xin Disc Load Cosco 21-02-2022
Hong Kong Container Shipping Lines
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Long Beach Trader 23-02-2022 Disc Load Riazeda Pvt.Ltd
Container
Sheng Wanghai 23-02-2022 Disc General Legend Shipping
Cargo & Logistic
Oocl Charleston 23-02-2022 Disc Load OOCL Pakistan
Container Pvt. Ltd
Chemroad Queen 23-02-2022 Disc. Base Safan Marine
Oil Services
Amoy Dream 23-02-2022 Load Crystal Sea
Clinkers Services
Wind S 23-02-2022 Load General Project Shipping
Cargo
Nz Shanghai 23-02-2022 Disc General Asia Marine
Cargo Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Pvt Dawn 23-02-2022 L/7000 Molasses Eastwind Shipping
Company Ltd
M.T.Quetta 23-02-2022 D/73000 Crude Pakistan National
Oil Ship.Corpt
Diyala 23-02-2022 D/L Container X-Press Feeders
Shipping Agency
Kota Megah 23-02-2022 D/L Container Pacific Delta
Shipping (Pvt) Ltd
As Clementina 24-02-2022 D/L Container Oceansea
Shipping Pvt Ltd
Hyundai Bangkok 24-02-2022 D/L Container United Marine
Agencies Pvt Ltd
Tsingtao Express 24-02-2022 D/L Container Hapag-Lloyd
Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
Arman 10 24-02-2022 D/L Container Tradelink
International
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Mol Generosity 23-02-2022 Container Ship -
LCT Jewaher 1 23-02-2022 General Cargo -
M.T Lahore 23-02-2022 Tanker -
=============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.