NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
24 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (February 23, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
224,122,652 135,973,089 7,913,980,737 4,703,588,737
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,251,770,654 (1,156,848,543) 94,922,110
Local Individuals 8,501,755,207 (8,686,124,259) (184,369,051)
Local Corporates 4,993,432,190 (4,903,985,248) 89,446,941
===============================================================================
