Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
24 Feb, 2022
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Credit on
Kot Addu Power 30.06.2022 40% Interim 22.02.2022
Company Limited Cash Dividend
Mehran Sugar 30.09.2022 7.5% Interim Cash 22.02.2022
Mills Limited Dividend10%
Bonus Shares
Flying Cement 2022 75.99% 23.02.2022
Company Limited Right Shares
