PM Imran departs for two-day visit to Russia

Prime Minister Imran Khan departed on Wednesday for a two-day visit to Russia during which he will hold bilateral meetings with President Vladimir Putin and other officials, reported Aaj News.

A delegation of ministers is also accompanying the premier.

On Tuesday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan had called the visit historic.

"This is historic as it's the first visit to Russia by any Pakistani Prime Minister in 23 years. Khan-Putin meeting is scheduled for Thursday," the senator stated in a Twitter post.

"Wide-ranging exchange of views on major regional and international issues, including rising incidents of Islamophobia and the situation in Afghanistan will be discussed during PM Imran's meeting with President Putin.

"Meeting to review the entire array of relations between the two countries, including energy cooperation, trade. PM’s Russia visit will be a game-changer," he wrote.

The two-day visit was planned before the current crisis over Ukraine. "During the Summit meeting, the two leaders will review the entire array of bilateral relations including energy cooperation," Pakistan's foreign office said in a statement, adding that Khan and Putin will also discuss issues including the situation in Afghanistan.

Relations between Pakistan and Russia were minimal for years as Islamabad sided with the United States in the Cold War and was given Major Non-NATO Ally status by Washington after US forces invaded Afghanistan in 2001.

In recent years, however, relations between the United States and Pakistan have deteriorated and there has been thawing between Moscow and Islamabad, which has seen the planning of projects in the gas and energy fields.

In an interview published on Monday, Khan played down the timing of the visit, and any effect it would have on Pakistan's relations with the West.

"This visit was planned well before the emergence of the current phase of Ukrainian crisis ... I received the invitation from President Putin much earlier," he told Newsweek Pakistan.

Last week, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry termed Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Russia a "game-changer" for bilateral relations of the two countries.

“It will be a great and game-changer visit, and by the grace of Allah, the Almighty, now after China, Pakistan’s relations with Russia are going to get further strengthened,” he said while addressing media.