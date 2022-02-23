ANL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.81%)
ASC 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
ASL 14.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 99.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.3%)
BOP 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
FFL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.74%)
FNEL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
GGGL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
GGL 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.96%)
GTECH 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.38%)
HUMNL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
KOSM 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.48%)
MLCF 34.19 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (7.04%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.13%)
PIBTL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.15%)
PRL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PTC 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.52%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 34.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.03%)
TELE 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.07%)
TPL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (6.77%)
TPLP 30.91 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (7.89%)
TREET 37.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.08%)
TRG 77.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
UNITY 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.11%)
WAVES 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.22%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.66%)
YOUW 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.25%)
BR100 4,592 Increased By 25.1 (0.55%)
BR30 16,961 Increased By 147.1 (0.87%)
KSE100 45,133 Increased By 120.7 (0.27%)
KSE30 17,584 Increased By 71 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,096
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,503,873
1,23224hr
Sindh
565,319
Punjab
499,768
Balochistan
35,294
Islamabad
133,988
KPK
215,337
BoE's Bailey sees clear risk of inflation sticking at high level

Reuters 23 Feb, 2022

LONDON: Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday there was "very clearly" a risk that high inflation gets embedded in Britain's economy if there is a cycle of higher prices pushing up wages.

"It's not just wage setting, it's also price setting ... it's both," Bailey told lawmakers. "There is very clearly an upside risk there. The upside risk comes through from the second-round effects."

Bailey told parliament's Treasury Committee that there were also downside risks that inflation comes in lower than the BoE's forecasts over the next three years.

The BoE raised interest rates to 0.5% this month from 0.25%, but four of its nine monetary policymakers voted for a bigger increase to 0.75%, which would have been the first half-point rise since BoE independence in 1997.

BoE expected to raise rates further to combat inflation

British inflation hit its highest in nearly 30 years in January at 5.5%, and the BoE expects it to peak at around 7.25% in April when a 54% rise in regulated household energy tariffs takes effect.

Investors are fully pricing in another 25 basis-point rate hike at the BoE's next scheduled meeting which concludes on March 17 followed by another in May.

Bailey also said the British central bank's top monetary policymakers did not have a big disagreement on the level that interest rates need to reach eventually, even if they were divided this month about the pace of the increases.

"It's important not to put too much emphasis on ... whether we took a different view on the level that we expected to get to, as opposed to the pace by which we get there," he said.

Bank of England Andrew Bailey

