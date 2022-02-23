ANL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.81%)
ASC 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
ASL 14.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 99.81 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.41%)
BOP 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
FFL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.63%)
FNEL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
GGGL 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1%)
GGL 19.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.56%)
GTECH 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.5%)
HUMNL 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
KOSM 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.73%)
MLCF 34.00 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (6.45%)
PACE 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.35%)
PIBTL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.15%)
PRL 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
PTC 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.53%)
SILK 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
SNGP 34.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.19%)
TELE 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.86%)
TPL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (6.77%)
TPLP 30.91 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (7.89%)
TREET 37.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.08%)
TRG 77.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.12%)
UNITY 27.42 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.37%)
WAVES 14.99 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.56%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.1%)
YOUW 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.25%)
BR100 4,591 Increased By 24.7 (0.54%)
BR30 16,968 Increased By 154.8 (0.92%)
KSE100 45,176 Increased By 163.6 (0.36%)
KSE30 17,605 Increased By 91.5 (0.52%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,096
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,503,873
1,23224hr
Sindh
565,319
Punjab
499,768
Balochistan
35,294
Islamabad
133,988
KPK
215,337
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India could export $500bn in green energy over 20 years, Reliance's Ambani says

Reuters 23 Feb, 2022

NEW DELHI: India could become a global green energy superpower with exports of clean energy rising to $500 billion over the next 20 years, Mukesh Ambani, chairman of oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries, said on Wednesday.

Indian companies including Reliance have announced plans worth billions of dollars to boost India's renewable energy capacity including building battery storage, fuel cells and producing green hydrogen at less than $1 per kilogram.

"If the last 20 years, we were known for India's emergence as an IT superpower, next 20 years, I believe, along with technology, will mark our emergence as a superpower in energy and life sciences," Ambani, one of Asia's richest men, said at the Asia Economic Dialogue.

Oil hits highest since 2014

India is the world's third largest oil importer and consumer and its power sector is heavily reliant on coal.

Ambani said India should have a strategy to end dependence on fossil fuels in the next two to three decades.

"For the next two to three decades, India's dependence on coal and imported oil will continue. But, we must have a plan to eliminate that in the next two to three decades."

The billionaire said India would have to follow "low-carbon and no-carbon strategies" in the near and medium term.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target to make India a net-zero carbon emitter by 2070. The nation plans to install 450 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy by 2030, from about 105 GW currently, and has recently announced plan to produce 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen per year by 2030.

"We have to make sure (we) bring cost of green hydrogen at a dollar per kilo and make sure that we transport and disburse it also at less than a dollar per kilo," Ambani said.

"I think we will be able to do all this plus or minus 20%," he said.

India Reliance Industries Oil Mukesh Ambani Prime Minister Narendra Modi fuels

Comments

1000 characters

India could export $500bn in green energy over 20 years, Reliance's Ambani says

PECA Ordinance: IHC restrains FIA from making arrests under Section 20

Provinces to be asked to share subsidy burden

Sukuk, IMF package to help shore up Pakistan's economy: Moody’s

China accuses US of raising tensions on Ukraine issue

Moscow ready for 'diplomatic solutions', but Russia's interests 'non-negotiable'

PPP's senior leader Rehman Malik passes away

Oil steadies on waning supply worries over Ukraine crisis

PML-N to challenge PECA Ordinance 2022 in IHC

Energy and agriculture sectors: ITFC signs $1.2bn Annual Plan in favour of Pakistan

Pakistan revises Covid-19 protocols for inbound passengers

Read more stories