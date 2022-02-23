ANL 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.56%)
ASC 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
ASL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.07%)
AVN 98.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.1%)
BOP 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
CNERGY 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
FFL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
FNEL 7.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
GGL 19.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.52%)
GTECH 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUMNL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
KOSM 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
MLCF 32.57 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.97%)
PACE 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.35%)
PIBTL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
PRL 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.46%)
PTC 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.28%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.33%)
TELE 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.02%)
TPL 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
TPLP 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.52%)
TREET 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.54%)
TRG 75.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.76%)
UNITY 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.11%)
WAVES 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
WTL 1.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
BR100 4,536 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.66%)
BR30 16,666 Decreased By -147.8 (-0.88%)
KSE100 44,766 Decreased By -246.6 (-0.55%)
KSE30 17,394 Decreased By -119.5 (-0.68%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,096
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,503,873
1,23224hr
Sindh
565,319
Punjab
499,768
Balochistan
35,294
Islamabad
133,988
KPK
215,337
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Thai economy must recover fully before any rate hikes

Reuters 23 Feb, 2022

BANGKOK: Thailand cannot contemplate any interest hikes until its economy is fully recovered, and fiscal and monetary policy will continue to support businesses and an economic recovery, the finance minister said on Wednesday.

The government is aiming for 4% economic growth this year while trying to develop new growth engines such as startups and digital technologies, Finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told a business seminar.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy grew 1.6% last year, among the slowest rates in the region, recovering from a 6.2% contraction in 2020.

During coronavirus outbreaks, fiscal policy will play a major role and monetary policy should be accommodative to allow the government to spend more, he said.

Thai economy returns to growth in Q4, but recovery in 2022 seen slow

"The question is in 2022, if the Fed (US Federal Reserve) raises interest, rates shall we follow? We have to be confident that our economy is fully recovered," he said.

Fiscal and monetary policy will facilitate the business sector to grow and get through a COVID-19 crisis, Arkhom said.

The central bank has left its key interest rate at a record low of 0.50% since May 2020, maintaining support for a still fragile and uneven economic recovery.

Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow told the seminar economic growth of 3-4% this year can be achieved, helped by increased investment and a reopening to foreign tourists.

The government will ensure energy prices are not too high to help maintain the country's competitiveness, he added.

Thai economy

Comments

1000 characters

Thai economy must recover fully before any rate hikes

Provinces to be asked to share subsidy burden

Sukuk, IMF package to help shore up Pakistan's economy: Moody’s

PPP's senior leader Rehman Malik passes away

PML-N to challenge PECA Ordinance 2022 in IHC

SCBA, PBC reject amendments to PECA, election law

Energy and agriculture sectors: ITFC signs $1.2bn Annual Plan in favour of Pakistan

Pakistan revises Covid-19 protocols for inbound passengers

Refunds under FASTER system: Exporters challenge notices

Baqir explains why SBP has chosen Chunian for EWRF launch

FCA: KE seeks Rs3.40/unit increase for January

Read more stories