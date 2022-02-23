ANL 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
ASC 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
ASL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.64%)
AVN 98.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.58%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
CNERGY 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
FFL 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
FNEL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
GGGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.77%)
GGL 19.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.97%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
KOSM 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
MLCF 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.38%)
PACE 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PRL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.61%)
PTC 7.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.81%)
TELE 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.08%)
TPL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
TPLP 28.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.49%)
TREET 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.54%)
TRG 75.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.57%)
UNITY 26.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.26%)
WAVES 14.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
YOUW 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
BR100 4,539 Decreased By -27.1 (-0.59%)
BR30 16,696 Decreased By -117.1 (-0.7%)
KSE100 44,819 Decreased By -192.8 (-0.43%)
KSE30 17,420 Decreased By -92.8 (-0.53%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,096
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,503,873
1,23224hr
Sindh
565,319
Punjab
499,768
Balochistan
35,294
Islamabad
133,988
KPK
215,337
Indian shares rise after five-day loss streak

Reuters 23 Feb, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares rose on Wednesday after a five-day run of losses, with investors closely watching developments on the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.46% to 17,170.40 by 0350 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.44% at 57,551.03, with most major Nifty subindexes gaining.

In Mumbai, the Nifty Realty index and Nifty public sector bank index were the top gainers, climbing more than 1% each.

In the broader Asian market, stocks steadied and demand for safe-havens waned a little, as investors weighed Russian troop movements near Ukraine and initial Western sanctions.

Indian shares close sharply higher

Oil prices also took a breather after surging to seven-year highs, as it became clear the first wave of US and European sanctions on Russia would not disrupt oil supply.

Western nations on Tuesday punished Russia with new sanctions for ordering troops into two separatist regions of eastern Ukraine, and threatened to go further if Moscow launched an all-out invasion of its neighbour.

