Bangladesh dismiss Afghanistan for 215 despite Zadran's 67

CHITTAGONG: Fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman took three wickets as Bangladesh bowled out Afghanistan for 215, despite Najibullah Zadran's half-century in the first one-day international on Wednesday.

Afghanistan lost regular wickets after they elected to bat first at the start of the three-match series but Zadran gave them a respectable total with his 67 in Chittagong.

Mustafizur returned figures of 3-35 while Shoriful Islam (2-38), Shakib Al Hasan (2-50) and Taskin Ahmed (2-55) combined to rattle the Afghanistan batting.

Rahmat Shah (34), skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (28) and Mohammad Nabi (20) got starts but could not convert them into a big score. Zadran put 63 runs with Nabi for the fifth wicket to help Afghanistan recover from 102-4.

Shoriful ended Zadran's patient 84-ball knock in the penultimate over as Mahmudullah Riyad took the catch at long-on.

Mustafizur wrapped up Afghanistan's innings three balls later - in 49.1 overs - with the wicket of Yamin Ahmadzai.