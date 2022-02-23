Afghanistan win toss, bat against Bangladesh in first ODI

CHITTAGONG: Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and elected to bat against Bangladesh in the first of three one-day internationals on Wednesday.

Bangladesh handed middle-order batsman Yasir Ali an ODI cap in Chittagong.

Teams:

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal (capt), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Yamin Ahmadzai, Fazalhaq Farooqui

Umpires: Gazi Sohel (BAN), Masudur Rahman (BAN)

TV Umpire: Tanvir Ahmed (BAN)

Match Referee: Neeyamur Rashid (BAN)