Afghanistan win toss, bat against Bangladesh in first ODI

AFP 23 Feb, 2022

CHITTAGONG: Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and elected to bat against Bangladesh in the first of three one-day internationals on Wednesday.

Bangladesh handed middle-order batsman Yasir Ali an ODI cap in Chittagong.

Teams:

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal (capt), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Warner, Cummins rested for Australia white ball Pakistan matches

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Yamin Ahmadzai, Fazalhaq Farooqui

Umpires: Gazi Sohel (BAN), Masudur Rahman (BAN)

TV Umpire: Tanvir Ahmed (BAN)

Match Referee: Neeyamur Rashid (BAN)

