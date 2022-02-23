ANL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.2%)
ASC 13.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
AVN 99.94 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.54%)
BOP 7.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.05%)
FFL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.05%)
FNEL 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.28%)
GGGL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
GGL 19.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
GTECH 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.02%)
HUMNL 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
KOSM 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
MLCF 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.75%)
PACE 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
PTC 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.27%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 35.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.53%)
TELE 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.08%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
TPLP 29.19 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.88%)
TREET 37.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.68%)
TRG 77.35 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.34%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.74%)
WAVES 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.54%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.21%)
YOUW 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
BR100 4,567 Increased By 0.5 (0.01%)
BR30 16,869 Increased By 55.9 (0.33%)
KSE100 45,037 Increased By 25 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,507 Decreased By -5.8 (-0.03%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,096
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,503,873
1,23224hr
Sindh
565,319
Punjab
499,768
Balochistan
35,294
Islamabad
133,988
KPK
215,337
Oil pulls back on view western sanctions on Russia won't choke supply

Reuters 23 Feb, 2022

MELBOURNE: Oil prices took a breather on Wednesday after surging to seven-year highs in the previous session as it became clear the first wave of US and European sanctions on Russia for sending troops into eastern Ukraine would not disrupt oil supply.

At the same time, the potential return of more Iranian crude to the market, with Tehran and world powers close to reviving a nuclear agreement, also kept a lid on prices, which hit seven-year highs in the previous session.

Brent crude fell 13 cents, or 0.1%, to $96.71 a barrel at 0142 GMT, after soaring as high as $99.50 on Tuesday, the highest since Sept. 2014.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 6 cents, or 0.1%, to $91.85 a barrel, after hitting $96 on Tuesday.

Brent oil may rise into $98.47-$99.48 range

Prices jumped on Tuesday on worries that western sanctions on Russia for sending troops into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine could hit energy supplies, but the United States made it clear there would be no impact on energy exports.

"The sanctions that are being imposed today as well that could be imposed in the near future are not targeting and will not target oil and gas flows," a senior US State Department official told reporters late on Tuesday.

Sanctions imposed by the United States, Britain and the European Union on Tuesday were focused on Russian banks.

Further dampening prices was the possible return of more than 1 million barrels per day of crude from Iran, as diplomats said Iran and world powers were on the verge of reaching an agreement to curb Tehran's nuclear programme.

"Diplomats agree that negotiations have reached the end game, signalling potential relief for global oil markets," ANZ Research analysts said in a note.

The big unknown is how quickly Iran could actually boost its exports, Commonwealth Bank commodities analyst Vivek Dhar said.

Other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, together called OPEC+, have struggled to meet their production targets due to underinvestment in oil infrastructure, and Iran could face the same issue, he said.

Brent oil Oil

