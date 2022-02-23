ANL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.2%)
PPP's senior leader Rehman Malik passes away

  • He was put on a ventilator after his health deteriorated due to Covid-19 related complications
BR Web Desk 23 Feb, 2022

Senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Rehman Malik has passed away at the age of 70 in Islamabad due to coronavirus-related complications.

"Deeply devastated to say that Former Interior Minister, PPP senior leader Abdul Rehman Malik passed away," Malik's spokesperson Riaz Ali Turi tweeted on Wednesday.

Earlier, the former senator was put on a ventilator after his health deteriorated due to Covid-19 related complications. He had tested positive for Covid-19 in January.

In 1993, Benazir Bhutto appointed him Additional Director General of FIA. Malik had a long career as a politician and held many portfolios, including interior minister from 2008 to 2013.

He was also a recipient of the Sitara-i-Shujaat for his services in the Federal Investigation Agency.

Political leaders took to social media to express their condolences on Malik's passing.

