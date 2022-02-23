ANL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.68%)
NIMA organises webinar on maritime research

Press Release 23 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: The National Institute of Maritime Affairs organized a webinar highlighting the importance of the United Nations Agenda 2021 to 2030 and ensuring scientific maritime research in Pakistan.

On the occasion, Director NIMA Karachi Commodore Ali Abbas (retd) highlighted the salient points of the United Nations Decade of Ocean as a moderator. Vice Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi graced the event as the chief guest.

Vice Admiral Abdul Aleem (retd), Director General NIMA welcomed the participants and highlighted the significance of the topic. He said National Institute of Maritime Affairs is proud to organize this webinar on this significant agenda which has linked people globally for collective efforts.

He further said that there are 3 billion people around the world depend on marine and coastal biodiversity for their livelihoods. Yet, according to predictions, tropical coral reefs may disappear by the turn of the century, and by 2050 there could be more plastic in the ocean than fish. Therefore implementation of the United Nations vision on ocean decade is essential.

During the session marine experts read their papers and shared their views. Guest speaker Hubert spoke on purpose and benefits of UN decade of ocean and highlighted the importance of Oceans for maritime economy. During address he talk about modern trends in maritime industry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

