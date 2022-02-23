Sindh govt says will overcome challenge of street crimes

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that he has formulated policies- short, medium and long term, to control street crime and improve overall law and order situation in the province, particularly in the megacity of Karachi.

Talking to media here, he said that previous day he held a meeting on law and order at the CM House in which short term, medium term and long-term policies were formulated to control the situation.

Shah said that under the short-term strategy all the officers, right from Additional IG Police Karachi to police post in-charge, are made responsible for the criminal activities in their respective areas.

“The police and Rangers have been asked to conduct targeted operations against street criminals, drug addicts, drug dealers,” he said and added an operation against gang leaders operating from prisons was also being launched. “

About the medium-term, he said the law department has been directed to prepare a draft law for electronic-tagging of habitual criminals. “We are studying it in all angles so that it may not clash with the human rights laws,” he said and added the habitual criminals’ bails request would also be made difficult through necessary legislation.

He that all private security agencies, guards, domestic and industrial workers would be registered for development their database. He said the CCTV cameras installed at different locations in the city by private persons would also be registered. “We will help them to make it more effective, efficient and purpose-oriented,” he said.

He said that there was a shortage of 19000 policemen in the city, including 15000 constables and IG Police has already been instructed to expedite recruitment process. “We are also recruiting more than the required strength so that their services could be utilized. He said the Prosecutor General is asked to personally monitor the prosecution of the street criminals.

Talking about long term strategy, he said that the Safe City Project was being implemented in the Red Zone and other important areas.

To a question, the chief minister brushed aside the impression of ‘political interference’ into police matters. “We have given full power to IG Police and Adl IG Karachi to take decisions on merit.”

To another question, Shah said that the police have got solid and clear clues about the killers of Athar Mateen, and they would be arrested very soon.

Earlier, the chief minister visited the residence of Athar Mateen and offered condolences with the bereaved family.

The chief minister being proposer of PPP Sindh President Nisar Khuhro for the senate seat which fell vacant after disqualification of Faisal Vawda, visited provincial election commissioner to scrutinize the nomination papers. The Election Commission accepted the nomination of Nisar Khuhro for contesting the senate election to be held on March 9 in the Sindh Assembly.

The nomination papers of two other PPP candidates, Aajiz Dhamraha and Gul Mohammad Jakharni, being the covering candidates of Khuhro were also accepted.

