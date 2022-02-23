COAS pays tribute to supreme sacrifices of martyrs

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday paid tribute to the supreme sacrifices of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad (RuF) martyrs and spirit of the great people of Pakistan.

In a message on Twitter handle of Director General of military media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), it was stated, “Today marks 5 years of Operation RuF. Aimed at consolidating gains of two decades long War on Terror and eliminating remnants of terrorists across the country, RuF placed security of people of Pakistan as core objective.”

The DG ISPR added, “Operations continue successfully as the country transitioned from uncertainty to peace.” The achievements of RuF have only been possible due to blood of martyrs and resilience of our people.

“We salute the supreme sacrifices of our martyrs and spirit of our great nation”, the COAS said.

“The achievements of RuF have only been possible due to blood of martyrs and resilience of our people,” DG ISPR stated and state writ from Karachi to Khyber restored as Radd-ul-Fasaad completes five years.

The writ of state has been restored from Karachi to Khyber as the Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad completed its five years, resulting into elimination of the terrorist elements responsible for spreading anarchy.

This nationwide operation, steered by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, was launched on February 22, 2017 against the banned outfits and effectively foiled several terrorist attacks.

Since 2017, 67 new wings of the Frontier Corps (FC) have been formed to enhance efficacy of the law enforcement agencies (LEAs). During this tenure, security forces have trained over 40,000 police personnel and 22,000 Levies and Khasadar officers across the country.

Effective steps have also been taken against extremist literature. Under the border management plan, 95 percent work on Pak-Afghan border fencing and 78 percent on Pak-Iran border has been so far completed. 679 forts, borders posts and border terminals have also been completed. The forces also cleared more than 60,000 landmines.

The authorities ensured safe return of Temporarily Dislocated Persons (TDPs) to their homes. Implementing National Action Plan (NAP), terrorists were tried in the military courts whereas action was also launched against over 78 terrorist outfits. More than 1,200 conspiracies hatched by the hostile intelligence agencies (HIAs) were also exposed.

Operations in the tribal areas also helped to ensure smooth working on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project. Karachi improved from sixth spot to the 124th spot in International Crime Index.

Foolproof security was provided to the sixth census and polio eradication teams in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. The concerned departments also ensured safe arrival, stay and departure of international cricketers participating in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Five years ago when Radd-ul-Fasaad was initiated, Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa said, “Every Pakistani is a soldier of this operation”.